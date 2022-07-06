Garmin dezlCam LGV710 Dash Cam and Sat Nav unveiled

Garmin has launched the new Garmin dezlCam LGV710, the device combines a Dash Cam and a Sat Nav in one device.

The Garmin dezlCam LGV710 features a 7 inch display and this new device is designed to be used by truck drivers.

Garmin International, Inc., today announced the new dēzlCamä LGV710, bringing high-definition camera technology to its best-in-class 7-inch dēzl™ sat nav. Purpose-built for over-the-road truck drivers, this all-in-one solution features a 1080p dash cam with a wide 140-degree field of view that continually records the drive and automatically saves video of any incidents. It’s an invaluable companion for professional truck drivers who want to protect their driving reputation, serving as an “eyewitness” and source of truth if necessary. Users can easily view and share clips of important videos from a smartphone. Each video clip is automatically stored in the secure online Vault to easily view and share using the dēzl app.



Thanks to the built-in, high-definition camera, the dēzlCam LGV710 provides advanced driver-assisted warnings, including forward collision and lane departure cautions to help increase driver awareness and encourage safer driving.

You can find out more details about the new Garmin dezlCam LGV710 over at Garmin at the link belowm it will retail for £519.99.

Source Garmin

