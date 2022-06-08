Garmin Edge 1040 Solar bike computer unveiled

Garmin has launched its first solar-powered bike computer, the Garmin Edge 1040 Solar and the device can go for up to 100 hours between charges.

The new Garmin Edge 1040 Solar will retail for £629 in the UK and $749 in the USA, there is also a nin solar model which will cost £519.99 and $599.

Cyclists expect as much from their GPS bike computer as they do themselves, and that is why we are thrilled to introduce the Edge 1040 Solar,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Durable, accurate and ready to go the distance, the Edge 1040 Solar is the pinnacle of GPS bike computers. No matter where you ride, or what bike you choose to use, the Edge 1040 Solar is ready for any adventure – from remote gravel trails to epic climbs.”

To help cyclists boost their performance, the Edge 1040 Solar provides insights from Firstbeat Analytics™ such as VO2 max, recovery time, training load, training focus and more to see how their body is responding to their training efforts.2 They will even get daily workout suggestions based on their current training load and VO2 max. During a ride, the Edge 1040 Solar lets riders see how their body is holding up in different environments with heat and altitude acclimation and receive in-ride notifications when it’s time to refuel or rehydrate. What’s more, ClimbPro lets riders see the remaining ascent and grade for each climb when following a course and review their performance on the climbs post-ride right from the Edge 1040 Solar or in Garmin Connect. Meanwhile, mountain bike metrics, including jump count, jump distance, hang time, grit and flow track the epic details of every ride.

You can find out more information about the new Garmin Edge 1040 Solar over at the Garmin website at the link below.

Source Garmin

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals