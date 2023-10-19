Spigen ArcPLAY fast 8,000Hz gaming mechanical keyboard

The Spigen ArcPLAY Mechanical Gaming Keyboard’s most distinctive feature is its speed. Thanks to Spigen’s Dynamic Pipeline Technology, an optimization technology exclusive to the ArcPLAY, the keyboard supports an impressive 8,000 Hz of both polling and scan rate. This makes it operate faster than most other mechanical gaming keyboards on the market, providing gamers with a distinct advantage.

The keyboard is fitted with Cherry MX RGB Brown Switches, a top-tier product from one of the most respected brands in the industry. These switches guarantee 100 million keystrokes, ensuring a long-lasting gaming experience. The keycaps are made through the double shot PBT process, which adds to their durability and resilience. Additionally, these keycaps feature premium PU foam for sound absorption, enhancing the overall gaming experience for users of the Spigen ArcPLAY Mechanical Gaming Keyboard.

Real 8K Polling Rate & Scan Rate: Real 8K Performance – Harnessing the power of Dynamic Pipeline Technology, this feature offers a truly exceptional and real 8K polling rate and 8K scan rate, culminating in an accelerated and highly responsive user experience.

Spigen Total Control Software: Elevate your gaming encounter with advanced software, delivering unparalleled customization and precise mastery over key assignments, Polling Rate, macros, lighting effects, and more

Multi-Function Dial Key (Knob): Control volume, Pre/Next, monitor brightness, keyboard brightness, and scroll with a single knob, all at your fingertips for seamless multitasking.

RGB Light: immersing you in a visual spectacle. Unleash your full gaming potential with this immersive RGB lighting, setting the stage for epic experiences.

PBT Double-Shot Keycaps: Enjoy durability and enhanced tactile feedback with PBT double-shot keycaps, providing long-lasting legends that won’t fade over time, even through intense gaming sessions.

Premium PU Form Sound Absorption: Immerse yourself in a luxurious gaming soundscape with our premium PU Foam sound absorbent technology, eliminating keyboard echoes and delivering a truly immersive and satisfying typing sound

The Spigen ArcPLAY fast mechanical keyboard also boasts a multi-function dial key with five features (volume, media, scroll, screen brightness, keyboard brightness) for convenient control. This feature, coupled with the superior sound absorption provided by the premium PU foam, creates an immersive gaming atmosphere that allows gamers to focus solely on their game. The keyboard’s aesthetic appeal is enhanced by the RGB light, which comes with a total of 11 effects and surrounded RGB light.

The mechanical gaming keyboard also comes with extra keycaps, allowing users to customize their keyboard according to their preferences. This feature, along with the keyboard’s speed, durability, and advanced technology, makes the Spigen ArcPLAY Mechanical Gaming Keyboard a game-changer in the gaming arena.

The Spigen ArcPLAY is a high-quality, innovative, and user-friendly product that provides gamers with a smooth, reliable, and immersive gaming experience. With its fast response time, high scan and polling rates, and superior sound absorption, it is a tool designed to help gamers seize victory and is now available to purchase from Amazon and other online retailers priced at $190.



