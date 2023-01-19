New NuPhy Air96 wireless mechanical keyboard preorders open

Highly respected keyboard manufacturer NuPhy has this week announced that preorders opened for its first new keyboard to launch during 2023. The NuPhy Air96 wireless mechanical keyboard is now available to preorder with a selection of low profile 2.0 switches available including red, brown, blue, aloe L37, Daisy L48 and Wisteria T55.

If you like using a wrist rest a number of options are available including a beautiful acrylic frosted version, black noir and wooden beech wrist rest. Preorders will end on February 16th 2023 and shipments are expected to start from February 23, 2023 onwards in the order that they were placed.

“Everyone who orders during this period can get a set of shine-through keycaps for free. You could also get an additional set of COAST Twilight or Dawn keycaps at 50% off (retail price $24), and Mono wrist rest at 47% off (retail price $19). All of them are limited to one set per each keyboard.”

NuPhy Air96 wireless mechanical keyboard

“Air96 is coming with both light bars blazing! Let’s cut to the chase: we know you want a specs maxed out Air with Air’s ultra-mobility, and we want it too. So here it is, a realization of NuPhy’s pioneering design concepts leveraging the most sophisticated materials and production techniques, we have built the most powerful low-profile keyboard to date.”

Source : Nuphy





