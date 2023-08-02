New Raptor Clicky Switch mechanical keyboard switches unveiled

The new Raptor Clicky Switch mechanical keyboard switches have been designed with a premium click bar, the Raptor Switch provides an outstandingly robust click sound both on press and release, mimicking the satisfying sound of a typewriter but with an added modern twist. This feature is undeniably superior to the regular clicky switches on the gaming hardware market.

Mechanical keyboard switches

The Raptor Switch doesn’t compromise on quality either. It’s constructed with high-quality materials that ensure durability and longevity. The housing of these exciting new switches is made from a flexible Nylon polymer, topped with a transparent polycarbonate. This design not only adds to its aesthetic appeal but also enhances the RGB illumination, making the keys light up with vibrant colors and maximum brightness.

What’s more, the switches have a low-friction POM stem for smooth glides and faster, more comfortable key presses. This, paired with the lightweight 62g spring used for rapid key actuation, delivers a superior gaming experience. These switches also feature premium copper contacts that resist corrosion, ensuring a long-lasting performance.

New Raptor Clicky Switch

The Raptor switches really shine in their attention to detail. With tight manufacturing tolerances used to minimize key wobble, these switches provide a consistent sound and feel. The components of the Raptor are pre-lubricated to ensure smooth, scratch-free key presses, a feature that gamers will undoubtedly appreciate.

But the Raptor’s advantages don’t stop there. Designed specifically for gaming, these switches offer precise sensory feedback and rapid responsiveness – two crucial features for fast-paced action and strategy games. Moreover, the Raptor switches are compatible with all 5-pin (PCB mount) hot-swappable keyboards. Each box contains 36 Raptor switches, enough to transform your gaming keyboard into a highly responsive and visually captivating piece of hardware.

Raptor Switch from Glorious

Glorious Raptor Clicky Switches are now available for purchase. A unique offer also allows gamers to try out the Switch Sample Pack to experience the full range of innovative switches. The Raptor Clicky Switch mechanical keyboard switches are designed to enhance the gaming experience with power, precision, and immersive RGB illumination. For more information, full specifications and purchasing options jump over to the official Glorious website by following the link below.

Source : Glorious



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals