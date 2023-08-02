Samicon MKPro programmable keypad launches on Kickstarter

Samicon has launched its MKPro programmable keypad on Kickstarter. This one-of-a-kind device is designed to simplify tasks for those involved in gaming, illustration creation, PC work, and more. With the Samicon MKPro, users can customize their keypad to include up to 60 shortcut keys, eliminating the need to navigate through extensive menus or remember complicated key combinations.

The Samicon MKPro is equipped with 11 programmable keys and 3 knobs that can hold up to a maximum of 60 shortcut commands. This innovative keypad design includes 8 rectangular keys and 3 mute keys, offering a total of 20 keys that can be customised according to user needs.

Early bird bargains are now available for the interesting project from roughly $59 or £47 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“In addition to its customizable dial buttons, the Samicon MKPro keypad offers multiple input modes such as shortcuts, mouse wheel operation, and media buttons. This enables you to switch between music playback, previous/next song, and mute operations with one hand, providing a convenient and efficient way to manage your media.”

What sets the Samicon MKPro apart from other keypads is its three-layer customization. With an easily accessible side toggle switch, users can effortlessly switch between three independent layers. Each layer can hold a unique set of key assignments, offering each key up to three different functions. This means you can assign specific functions or commands to each key, tailoring it to your workflow.

Programmable keypad

The three mute keys are a thoughtful addition, making the keypad a perfect tool for use in public spaces such as offices or libraries where silence is golden. Moreover, the three dial buttons can be programmed to execute your most frequently used commands. Whether you want to zoom in or out of a canvas, increase or decrease brush size, scroll up or down, or control volume, the Samicon MKPro has got you covered!

“For example, a programmer or coder can assign commonly used code snippets or programming language symbols to specific keys, making it faster and more efficient to write code. A writer or editor can assign common words or phrases to keys, reducing the need to type them repeatedly. A graphic designer or video editor can assign shortcut keys to frequently used tools, such as brush sizes or layer options, making it easier to work quickly and efficiently.”

A programmable keypad such as the Samicon MKPro can significantly streamline your workflow and boost productivity. By allowing specific functions to be assigned to each key, you gain quick and easy access to frequently used tools, commands, and shortcuts. This not only saves time but also reduces strain and fatigue.

If the Samicon MKPro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Samicon MKPro programmable keypad project analyze the promotional video below.

Furthermore, the Samicon MKPro is not just about functionality but also about ergonomic comfort. By enabling the assignment of frequently used keys to more convenient positions, it reduces the need to stretch or strain, which is a common issue with traditional keyboards. This feature is particularly beneficial for those with repetitive strain injuries or other ergonomic issues.

“The Samicon MKPro programmable keypad provides users with faster access to frequently used tools and commands, a customizable programmable keypad can also help reduce strain and fatigue. By assigning frequently used keys to more ergonomic locations, it can reduce the need to stretch or strain to reach them on a traditional keyboard, which can be especially beneficial for individuals with repetitive strain injuries or other ergonomic issues.”

In conclusion, the Samicon MKPro programmable keypad is not just a device but a solution to improve your work efficiency and comfort. Its customizable features are designed to meet the needs of a variety of professionals, from gamers and programmers to creative professionals. So, whether you’re looking to boost productivity, reduce strain or simply work smarter, the Samicon MKPro programmable keypad could be the upgrade you need.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and design specifications for the programmable keypad, jump over to the official Samicon MKPro crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



