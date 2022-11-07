Pixel mechanical keyboard can be customized using bricks

LEGO enthusiasts might be interested in a new mechanical keyboard launched via Kickstarter this month called the Pixel. The unique design allows you to customise your keyboard using bricks and features RGB lighting, wired and wireless connectivity and the ability to customize both the front and rear of the keyboard case any way you like. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $189 or £167 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We loved turning piles of multicolored bricks into something wonderful when we were kids. The fact that we are now grown up doesn’t change our passion for building things with our imagination. For the past few years, our team has been focused on building a keyboard that truly brings fun to the desktop.”

Pixel mechanical keyboard

Assuming that the Pixel funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Pixel mechanical keyboard project review the promotional video below.

“What could be better than a normal keyboard that is fully customizable in every single way? You now have the chance to combine your favorite collection with Pixel to make a stunning and unique, one-of-a-kind keyboard. We know you will have thousands of ideas when you have a Pixel on your hands. To help spark your creativity before you build your keyboard, we created an exclusive website for design ideas and inspiration. “

“The mounting style of a keyboard significantly impacts your typing experience. Pixel uses an advanced Gasket Mount that prevents the plate from being in direct contact with the case of the keyboard.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official Pixel crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



