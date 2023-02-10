Roccat Magma Mini 60% RGB gaming keyboard $50

Gamers searching for an upgrade to their existing keyboard, as well as the ability to free up a little desk space with a smaller form factor. Might be interested in the new Roccat Magma Mini 60% RGB gaming keyboard which is now available to purchase at an affordable $50. Features of the Magma Mini keyboard include 5-Zone AIMO RGB Lighting with translucent top plate, Durable IP33 rating protects from accidental spills, Quiet, fast, and responsive membrane keys, Easy-Shift[+] button duplicator enables function layers, Left side mounted cable, Vibrant AIMO RGB Lighting and 20KRO and & advanced anti-ghosting.

Check out the video below for an overview of what you can expect from the compact gaming keyboard which is now available to purchase directly from the official Roccat website.

Gaming keyboard

“The Magma Mini delivers durability and vibrant RGB lighting into a 60% form factor with left mounted cable, easily fitting into any desktop to make room for big mouse swipes. Magma’s translucent top plate sets the stage for 5 vivid RGB AIMO zones, getting you into your game like never before. Programmable with 16.8 million colors, AIMO™ produces vibrant lighting displays right out of the box. A low-maintenance island layout and durable IP33 rating for water and dust resistance protects you from accidental spills so that you can keep playing. “

“The gaming keyboard has membrane keys offering fast, midway actuation point that provides the most satisfying, quiet, and responsive keystroke ever while the mid-height keys with a precision fingertip design vastly improve key distinction. Enter game mode to access Easy-Shift[+] button duplicator technology and unlock a second function layer that can be programmed to expand the capability of each keystroke.

Hold down the designated Easy-Shift[+] button (Caps Lock by default) to unlock a second function for a host of keys in the WASD zone. Additionally, the Magma Mini features advanced anti-ghosting, press up to 20 keys simultaneously and they’ll all register as intended, keeping you in control.”

Source : Roccat





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals