NuPhy Halo75 wireless mechanical keyboard $169

If your keyboard could do with an upgrade you might be interested in the range of keyboards created by the team of engineers at NuPhy. One of their latest creations is the NuPhy Halo75 wireless mechanical keyboard which is now available to purchase priced at $169 and is available in either black or white finishes. Sporting a ANSI 75% layout and equipped with KOP PBT keycaps the keyboard can be used both wired and wirelessly using Bluetooth or 2.4G Wi-Fi.

The keyboards come with a companion application in the form of the NuPhy Console which allows you to tweak key assignments and the keyboards RGB lighting. More information on the design of the NuPhy Halo75 and larger Halo96 mechanical keyboards jump over to the official website for more details.

“To shatter the stereotypes of what is possible with high profile keyboards, NuPhy has taken a radical approach to Halo75’s design language. A band of light, the ‘Halo’, forms the central piece that unites the solid unibody aluminum frame, first seen on a fully assembled keyboard, with the laser-polished ABS base. Enhancing both the grip and the sense of height, the base’s wavy, Ionic column inspired side brings vibrancy to the minimalist, achromatic aluminum frame, available in wear-resistant anodized matte black and elctrophoresis-coated ionic white.”

“At NuPhy we are always about minimizing delays. Be it pairing with a new set-up on the road, multitasking between up to 4 different Mac/Windows devices, or heavy-duty editing and gaming which push a connection’s responsiveness to the limit, with its seamless tri-mode connection integration, perfect dual-OS support and 4000mAh built-in battery that can sustain 266 hours of continuous use, Halo75 is always there when you need it, and gets out of the way the moment thoughts start to flow from your fingertips.”

“Your key presses will register, and nothing else. Moulded with the double-shot PBT process, the all-new NuPhy KOP keycaps sport an ergonomic rounded-corner, flatter design, as well as grease and scratch resistant surfaces that retain their stunning look and feel even after extensive uses.

Hmmm, maybe that’s something that does stick around after all, our bad. With keycaps so brightly and vividly colored, it is hard to hold back the urge to indulge in some good’ol mix and matches, and you don’t have to, we have thrown in 17 extra keycaps to make the decision easier for you. Enjoy the extra bit of styling and personalization!”

