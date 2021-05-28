

If you are in the market for a new gaming headset you may be interested in the latest creation by the team at Roccat, in the form of the Syn Pro Air gaming headset which is now available to preorder priced at $150 and will start shipping out sometime around June 20th 2021. The headset includes immersive 3D audio wireless connectivity and internal rechargeable batteries that are capable of providing up to 24-hour is of use from a single charge. When flat the gaming headset can be recharged using the USB-C connection with fast charging taking just 15 minutes charging to provide you with up to 5 hours of battery life.

Features of the Roccat Syn Pro Air gaming headset :

– Immersive 3D audio – so you can hear every little detail

– Stellar wireless technology – combining the reliability of wired with the freedom of wireless

– Glasses-compatible – comfort guaranteed

– Memory foam ear pads with breathable, moisture-wicking fabric covers – so nothing distracts you from your performance

– Flip-to-mute TruSpeak™ mic – for crystal clear communication

– AIMO Illumination – 16.8 million colours to create your perfect gaming colourscape

“The Syn Pro Air pushes the boundaries of traditional 7.1 surround sound even further. 3D audio introduces a third dimension to the soundscape, allowing gamers to hear from above and below in addition to hearing from all around them. The Syn Pro Air’s sound is powered by Turtle Beach’s 50 mm Nanoclear drivers. In addition to fully immersive 3D audio, the Syn Pro Air offers Turtle Beach’s exclusive Superhuman Hearing sound setting, which boosts critical in-game sounds like approaching enemy footsteps for a competitive advantage.”

“The Syn Pro Air uses ROCCAT’s Stellar Wireless technology to deliver a flawless, cable free experience. Stellar Wireless continually manages the headset’s signal strength and battery consumption to offer an impressive 24 hours of continuous use on a single charge. For gamers who might have forgotten to charge their devices before a gaming session, 15 minutes of USB-C rapid charge will offer up to five hours of play. The headset comes with a wireless 2.4 GHz USB-A transmitter with 20 Hz-20 kHz speaker frequency response.”

Source : Roccat

