Galaxy Book4 Edge laptop now available worldwide

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its latest innovation, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge, now available in select markets worldwide. This new PC is set to transform the realm of AI-powered computing, offering users unprecedented levels of productivity and creativity. With its advanced AI integrations and powerful Snapdragon X Elite processor, the Galaxy Book4 Edge is designed to bridge the gap between mobile and PC, providing a seamless and hyperconnected experience.

Key Takeaways Immediate availability of Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge in select markets.

Powered by Snapdragon X Elite processor with 45 TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU).

Features include Link to Windows, Copilot voice prompts, Cocreator, Live Captions, and Recall (preview).

Available in 14-inch and 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display sizes.

Offers up to 22 hours of battery life and Super-Fast Charging.

New Sapphire Blue color option available in select markets.

The Galaxy Book4 Edge introduces a suite of AI features that redefine what users can achieve with a PC. The Snapdragon X Elite processor, equipped with a 45 TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU), delivers unmatched AI computing performance. This allows users to access popular Galaxy AI features on a larger, more immersive screen through the new Link to Windows function. With Copilot voice prompts, users can perform everyday actions like retrieving contacts or sending messages on their phone using natural language.

Enhanced Productivity and Creativity

The Galaxy Book4 Edge is designed to fuel productivity and creativity like never before. It uses both on-device and cloud-based AI to ensure that users can access many AI features even when offline, while keeping their data secure. Key features include:

Cocreator: Generates and evolves artwork from text prompts in near real-time.

Generates and evolves artwork from text prompts in near real-time. Live Captions: Breaks language barriers during video calls by providing real-time captions.

Breaks language barriers during video calls by providing real-time captions. Recall (preview): Helps users securely find content they have seen more quickly.

Display and Design

The Galaxy Book4 Edge comes in two display size options: 14-inch and 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X. These displays offer a best-in-class viewing experience with Vision Booster technology, making it perfect for on-the-go productivity. Despite its powerful features, the Galaxy Book4 Edge maintains an ultra-thin and lightweight form factor, ensuring portability without compromising on performance.

Battery Life and Charging

One of the standout features of the Galaxy Book4 Edge is its impressive battery life. Users can enjoy up to 22 hours of video playback on a single charge, making it ideal for long workdays or travel. Additionally, the device supports Super-Fast Charging, ensuring that users can quickly recharge and get back to their tasks without significant downtime.

Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge is available starting June 18 in select markets, including France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S. It comes in a new Sapphire Blue color, adding a touch of elegance to its sleek design. Pricing details vary by region and retailer, so consumers are encouraged to check with local Samsung stores or authorized dealers for specific pricing information.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge is a catalyst in the world of AI-powered computing. With its advanced AI features, powerful Snapdragon X Elite processor, and impressive battery life, it offers users a seamless and hyperconnected experience. Whether for work, play, or creative endeavors, the Galaxy Book4 Edge is designed to meet the needs of modern users.

For those interested in exploring more about AI-powered computing, other areas of interest might include advancements in AI-driven software, the future of AI in mobile devices, and how AI is transforming various industries. These topics provide a broader understanding of the impact of AI on everyday life and the potential it holds for the future. Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Samsung :



