How to Spot A Fake Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

In the world of high-end smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a standout device that attracts attention from tech enthusiasts and casual users alike. However, as with any popular product, counterfeit versions of the Galaxy S24 Ultra are becoming increasingly sophisticated, making it more challenging for consumers to distinguish between a genuine device and a well-crafted fake. The video below from Phone Repair Guru will help us identify the key differences between a real Galaxy S24 Ultra and a counterfeit version by examining various aspects, including packaging, physical appearance, internal components, and software features.

Packaging Differences

When you first receive your Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the packaging can offer several clues to help you determine whether the device is genuine or counterfeit. Here are some key differences to look out for:

Color Variations: The box of an authentic Galaxy S24 Ultra is a deep, rich black color, while the counterfeit version often appears to be a lighter, grayish shade.

Color Variations: The box of an authentic Galaxy S24 Ultra is a deep, rich black color, while the counterfeit version often appears to be a lighter, grayish shade.

Text Differences: The text on the genuine box is typically bolder and brighter, with a higher contrast against the background compared to the counterfeit version.

IMI Labels: On the real box, you should find IMI1 and IMI2 labels, which are indicators of the device's authenticity. In contrast, the fake box usually features labels that say "II" instead.

Weight: Interestingly, both the genuine and counterfeit boxes tend to weigh similarly, making weight an unreliable indicator of authenticity.

Unboxing The Device

As you proceed to unbox the device, you may notice additional discrepancies between the genuine Galaxy S24 Ultra and a counterfeit version:

Peel Material: The authentic device uses high-quality paper for the protective peel material that covers the screen and back of the phone. In contrast, the fake device often uses a cheaper plastic material.

Peel Material: The authentic device uses high-quality paper for the protective peel material that covers the screen and back of the phone. In contrast, the fake device often uses a cheaper plastic material.

Box Contents: Inside the genuine box, you will find a USB-C to USB-C cable for charging and data transfer. However, the counterfeit box typically includes a USB-A to USB-C cable instead.

SIM Ejector Pin and Start Guide: The quality and design of the SIM ejector pin and the start guide can differ significantly between the real and fake devices, with the genuine accessories exhibiting superior craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Physical Appearance

Upon closer inspection of the devices themselves, you will notice clear differences in their physical appearance:

Back Glass Adhesion: Counterfeit devices often have issues with the adhesion of the back glass panel, resulting in a noticeable gap or unevenness where the glass meets the frame. The genuine Galaxy S24 Ultra has a seamless, flush fit.

Back Glass Adhesion: Counterfeit devices often have issues with the adhesion of the back glass panel, resulting in a noticeable gap or unevenness where the glass meets the frame. The genuine Galaxy S24 Ultra has a seamless, flush fit.

Screen Quality: The authentic device boasts a superior display with vibrant colors, deep blacks, and high resolution. The fake device, on the other hand, often uses a lower-quality LCD screen that lacks the same visual impact.

Bezel Size: The bottom bezel, or "chin," of the fake device is usually larger compared to the real Galaxy S24 Ultra, which has a more uniform and slim bezel around the entire screen.

Software and Features

When it comes to software and features, the differences between a genuine Galaxy S24 Ultra and a counterfeit version become even more apparent:

Android Version: The counterfeit device may claim to run the latest version of Android, such as Android 14, but in reality, it often runs a much older version, like Android 7, which can be easily verified in the settings menu.

Android Version: The counterfeit device may claim to run the latest version of Android, such as Android 14, but in reality, it often runs a much older version, like Android 7, which can be easily verified in the settings menu.

Software Updates: While the authentic Galaxy S24 Ultra receives regular software updates from Samsung, including security patches and new features, the fake device may receive few, if any, updates over its lifetime.

AI Features: The genuine device comes equipped with advanced AI features that enhance the user experience, such as intelligent camera optimization and adaptive battery management. The counterfeit device often lacks these features or implements them poorly.

Internal Components

A deeper dive into the internal components of the devices reveals stark differences between the genuine Galaxy S24 Ultra and its counterfeit counterpart:

CPU and GPU: The fake device typically uses lower-end components, such as a Mediatek 6580 CPU and a Mali 400 MP GPU, which result in slower performance and reduced graphical capabilities compared to the genuine device’s cutting-edge Snapdragon or Exynos processor and GPU.

CPU and GPU: The fake device typically uses lower-end components, such as a Mediatek 6580 CPU and a Mali 400 MP GPU, which result in slower performance and reduced graphical capabilities compared to the genuine device's cutting-edge Snapdragon or Exynos processor and GPU.

Camera Differences: While the authentic Galaxy S24 Ultra features high-quality camera lenses and sensors, the cameras on the fake device are often non-functional or made of inferior plastic components.

Battery and Internal Build Quality: The counterfeit device may advertise a high-capacity battery, such as 4500 mAh, but the actual battery capacity and quality are often much lower. Additionally, the internal construction of the fake device is typically poor, with loose or poorly secured components.

Camera and Microphone Test

Finally, testing the camera and microphone performance can help you identify a fake Galaxy S24 Ultra:

Camera Performance: The genuine device’s camera system consistently produces high-quality images with accurate colors, sharp details, and excellent low-light performance. The fake device’s camera performance is significantly inferior, with poor color reproduction, lack of detail, and struggle in low-light conditions.

Camera Performance: The genuine device's camera system consistently produces high-quality images with accurate colors, sharp details, and excellent low-light performance. The fake device's camera performance is significantly inferior, with poor color reproduction, lack of detail, and struggle in low-light conditions.

Microphone Performance: During voice calls or video recordings, the authentic Galaxy S24 Ultra's microphone delivers clear, crisp audio with minimal background noise. The counterfeit device's microphone often produces muffled, distorted, or noisy audio.

In conclusion, being vigilant and informed when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is crucial to avoid falling victim to scams and ensuring that you receive a genuine, high-quality device. By carefully examining the packaging, physical appearance, software features, internal components, and camera and microphone performance, you can better identify counterfeit devices and make an informed decision. Remember, if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Always purchase from reputable sellers and authorized retailers to minimize the risk of ending up with a fake Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Source & Image Credit: Phone Repair Guru



