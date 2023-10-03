Last month Google made a number of updates to Google Bard, I have been testing it out over the last couple of weeks and this guide is designed to show you how to use the latest version of Google Bard.

With its latest update, Bard has become even more versatile and user-friendly. Whether you’re a student, a professional, or someone who just wants to make your life easier, Bard’s new features are designed to assist you in various ways. In this article, we’ll delve into how to make the most of these new capabilities.

Introduction of Bard Extensions

The most significant update to Bard is the introduction of Bard Extensions in English. These extensions seamlessly integrate Bard with Google’s suite of tools, including Gmail, Google Docs, Drive, Maps, YouTube, Google Flights, and hotel bookings. This means you can now use Bard to interact with these platforms without having to switch between multiple apps or tabs.

How to Use:

Enable Bard Extensions: Go to Bard’s settings and enable the extensions you wish to use. Integration: Once enabled, Bard will automatically integrate with the selected Google tools. Access: You can now access these tools directly through Bard’s interface.

Real-Time Responses

Bard can now pull information from its integrated platforms to provide accurate, real-time responses to your queries.

How to Use:

Query: Simply ask Bard a question related to any of the integrated platforms. Response: Bard will instantly provide you with the most up-to-date information.

Email Summarization

One of the standout features is Bard’s ability to read and summarize your emails. It can tell you who sent the email, the subject, and the main message, along with key points, dates, and actions.

How to Use:

Command: Ask Bard to summarize your emails. Summary: Bard will present a concise summary of each email, making it easier for you to manage your inbox.

Travel Assistance

Planning a trip? Bard can assist in finding the most affordable non-stop flights and hotel bookings, customized based on your budget and preferences.

How to Use:

Search: Ask Bard to find flights or hotels based on your criteria. Results: Bard will display a list of options, allowing you to make an informed choice.

Accuracy and Reliability

Bard not only provides information but also fact-checks itself. It offers sources for verification, ensuring the information you receive is trustworthy and credible.

How to Use:

Query: After asking Bard a question, you can request sources for the information provided. Verification: Bard will supply the sources, allowing you to verify the information.

Sharing Conversations

Bard allows you to easily share your conversations by creating a public link, which can be shared on various social media platforms.

How to Use:

Generate Link: Ask Bard to generate a shareable link of your conversation. Share: Use the link to share your conversation on social media or through other channels.

Accessibility

Bard is accessible to anyone with a Google account, without the need for an invitation or registration process.

How to Use:

Login: Simply log in with your Google account to access Bard and its features.

Summary

The latest version of Google’s Bard AI have elevated it to an essential utility for a diverse array of users, effectively transforming the way we interact with technology. With its real-time responses, Bard eliminates the lag between query and answer, offering you immediate and accurate information. Its email summarization feature acts as a virtual assistant, helping you navigate your inbox with ease by providing concise summaries of your messages. If you’re planning a trip, Bard’s travel assistance can be a game-changer, customizing flight and hotel options based on your specific budget and preferences.

Furthermore, the community engagement aspect invites users to be part of an ongoing conversation about the technology, ensuring that you’re always in the loop about the latest updates and features. In essence, Bard is designed to cater to a multitude of needs, making it a versatile tool that can simplify various aspects of your life. We hope that you find this guide helpful, please leave a comment below with any questions or tips.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals