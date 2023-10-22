What’s new in Samsung One UI 6.0 Beta 8

Samsung has rolled out its latest One UI 6.0 Beta 8 update for the Galaxy S23 series, and it’s all about stability and subtle improvements. While many users might be on the lookout for flashy new features, this update takes a different route. Here’s everything you need to know about what’s new and improved in Samsung’s One UI 6.0 Beta 8.

First things first, this update is specifically for One UI version 6.0 and comes with a moderate size of 466 MB. It also includes the October 1st security patch, ensuring that your device is up-to-date with the latest security measures.

If you’re expecting a plethora of new features, you might be slightly disappointed. The primary focus of this update is to enhance the software’s stability. The system now operates more smoothly and reliably, making it a significant step towards the stable release of One UI 6.0.

Given the focus on stability, it’s safe to speculate that the stable release is just around the corner. The presenter in the source video anticipates that the stable version should be out within a week or so, making this update a crucial milestone towards the final release.

One of the subtle yet noticeable improvements is in the animations. Whether you’re launching apps or navigating through folders, the animations in this beta version are smoother than ever before. It’s a small change but one that enhances the overall user experience.

The update also brings minor adjustments to the user interface. For instance, a separate “Battery” section has been added under the “Display” settings. This makes it easier for users to access battery-related settings without having to dig deep into the menu.

While the update is a step in the right direction, it’s not without its flaws. A bug was identified where a clock widget was not displaying as it should. It’s a minor issue but one that Samsung will likely address in the final stable release.

Last but not least, what was previously known as “Battery and Device Care” has been renamed to simply “Device Care.” However, rest assured that you can still access all the battery-related settings from this section.

Samsung’s One UI 6.0 Beta 8 for the Galaxy S23 series is a stability-focused update that brings minor improvements and sets the stage for a stable release. While it may not introduce new features, it refines the existing ones and fixes some bugs, making it a worthwhile update for those looking to get the most out of their Samsung Galaxy S23. As yet there are no details on exactly when the new One UI 6.0 will be released to everyone, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: sakitech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals