Keep your gadgets organized with the Paragon strap system

If you are looking for a convenient way to organize your smaller gadgets that may be getting lost at the bottom of your bag. You may be interested in a new gadget organizer called the Paragon strap system, offering a customizable and modular gadget organization system that can be used in a wide variety of different ways.

“Paragon Straps are an innovative, new approach to organizing and transporting your tool kit. Made from simple and durable components, these patent-pending strap modules quickly and easily conform to gear of any shape or size and can be positioned in any orientation. The straps are completely adjustable and re-arrangeable, keeping anything and everything you use securely in place with industrial strength hook-and-loop compatible materials. Paragon Straps will change the way you carry your gear forever.”

If the Paragon crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Paragon gadget organiser project play the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $79 or £66 (depending on current exchange rates).

Gadget organizer

“The Paragon Strap System is nearly ready for launch! We are in the final stages of refining our manufacturing process and determining the exact specifications of certain components. The last thing we need is you, the backer! Once funding is secured, the production run will start. We have done our best to eliminate most of the risks associated with backing a brand-new product! Our $25,000 fundraising goal will go directly towards the costs of bringing the Paragon Strap System to market. This primarily consists of paying for the first manufacturing run of the Paragon Strap System and Field Case, as well as the Add-On and Exclusive Backer items. “

“Become a backer of this project to pre-order the Paragon Strap System today! In addition to the backer discount, you will also have first dibs on Kickstarter exclusive variations and add-ons. Want to buy more than one kit? That’s great – make sure check out the Rewards & Add-ons section.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the gadget organiser, jump over to the official Paragon crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

