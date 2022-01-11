Friedrich Performance Porsche 911 GT3 unveiled

Friedrich Performance has taken the Porsche 911 GT3 and given the cart a range of upgrades, this includes improved driving dynamics, more power, and lots of carbon fiber.

The updated 911 GT3 comes with a carbon aerodynamic enhanced body kit, forged wheels, stainless Coilover suspension, it has 541 horsepower and a 0 to 62 time of just 3.3 seconds.

In order to optimize the sound and performance of the four-valve, six-cylinder engine in the Porsche 911 GT3, the engineers of the German tuning specialist developed exhaust systems in various expansion levels with prices starting at 3,998 euros. At the bottom of the range is a stainless sports rear muffler, which can be combined with four different 100-millimeter tailpipe variants and a carbon embellisher. Customers can also opt for two different thermal integral insulation kits, which reduce heat radiation to the surrounding components in the engine bay. The 999 hard gold plating is particularly efficient and looks extravagant to boot.

These two options are of course also available for the top end of the FRIEDRICH PERFORMANCE range of exhaust systems for this Porsche: This racing system was developed for GT3 owners who like to run their vehicle on track days or in club races. They not only wish for weight savings of around nine kilograms, but also for significantly optimized performance. The system also includes elaborately calibrated racing headers that optimize the exhaust flow. In addition, 200-cell elements replace the production catalysts.

You can find out more details about the Friedrich Performance tuned Porsche 911 GT3 over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Friedrich Performance

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals