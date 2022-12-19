Formula E Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 completes testing

The new Formula E Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 was unveiled last month and now Porsche has announced that they have completed testing of the car ahead of the 2023 race season.

The Formula E Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 recently took part in the pre-season testing at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia.

At the 3.376-kilometre circuit on the southeast coast of Spain, the team put the final touches on the Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 for season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. At the tests spread over four days, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) covered 955 kilometres. His new teammate António Félix da Costa (POR), the 2019/2020 Formula E champion, completed 871 kilometres.

Florian Modlinger, Director Factory Motorsport Formula E: “Four tough test days are now behind us. We worked through our programme as planned. All in all, it was a positive final test and we’re now heading to Mexico feeling well-prepared for the start of the season. After the first qualifying session in Mexico, we’ll know where we ultimately stand compared to our rivals. The team has worked hard and deserves a break after a busy year. We’ll take a breather over the holidays and then be back in full force in Mexico.”

Source Porsche





