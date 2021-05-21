Ford already has 20,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning

It would appear that there is demand for a fully electric Ford F-150 pickup. Ford went official with most of the details on the 2022 F-150 Lightning electric pickup yesterday and within 12 hours of the truck debuting and reservation banks opening, CEO Jim Farley said the company had racked up 20,000 reservations. Each person who reserved the truck had to fork over $100, which is refundable.

Certainly, some of those people will ask for refunds before the trucks begin delivering next spring, and some might not be able to get financing as expected. The F-150 Lightning starts at $39,974 before the destination fee and before any state or federal discounts for purchasing an electric vehicle. Ford did say that that entry-level version is aimed at commercial users, and most consumers will probably start with the XLT version of the truck.

Farley also said that Ford would be limiting the production of the Lightning for the first year. Farley did say that Ford had “made a call on volume” but didn’t give a specific number. For the first year of the Mach-E, Ford limited production to 50,000 vehicles. Whether or not the Lightning will be produced in more or less volume is unknown.

