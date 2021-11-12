Football Manager 2022 now available with Xbox Game Pass

Xbox gamers who subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass may be pleased to know that SEGA’s Football Manager 2022 sport simulation game is now available to play on the Game Pass service. Developed by Sports Interactive, Football Manager 2022 has only recently officially launched and was made available worldwide on November 8, 2021 offering both single player and multiplayer modes. As well as being able to play the latest Football Manager on Xbox the game is also available on iOS and Android platforms allowing you to enjoy your wins directly from your mobile device.

“No game gets you closer to the dream of managing the world’s best soccer teams. Football Manager 2022 brings new, progressive ways to find your winning edge, instill your soccer style and earn it for your club. Prevail in the moments that matter to turn your club’s dreams into reality and earn your place alongside the managerial greats. Whether that’s fighting your way to the top of the game and shocking the world or clawing your way back from the brink – these are the moments that taste sweetest.”

New features available this season include :

– FIND YOUR WINNING EDGE – Improve your performance and boost your results with the same stats that real clubs use in the brand-new Data Hub. By crafting your own custom dashboard packed with powerful analytics, you’ll be able to make smarter tactical and player development decisions to fuel your club’s success.

– ON-FIELD REALISM – An improved animation system and sweeping changes to the way players press deliver our most realistic match action yet. You’ll see your players show off their skills with remodeled dribbling, while a wealth of AI improvements means that there’s an authentic flow to the big moments of every game.

– TURN DEFENSE INTO ATTACK – Implement one of the top tactical trends of recent years with the new Wide Centre-Back role. You now possess even more tools to overwhelm the opposition as you chase those all-important victories.

– DEADLINE DAY DRAMA – Feel the highs and lows of one of the most dramatic fixtures in the soccer calendar. A redesigned experience replicates the unpredictability of the transfer window’s climax.

– COLLABORATE LIKE CHAMPIONS – New, true-to-life staff meetings will make things easier for you to reach the top of the game. Lean more heavily than ever before on your backroom team, who are there to handle tasks for you. The improved organization provided by combining weekly reports on Coaching, Recruitment, Player Development and Staffing will propel your players to new heights.

– FURTHER ADDITIONS – Craft your ideal managerial look with a redesigned manager creator, now with more life-like faces and increased facial hair options, build your dream squad with a host of new scouting improvements and earn the bragging rights against your friends online in the improved Fantasy Draft mode.

Source : Xbox

