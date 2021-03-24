Sega Astro City Mini retro arcade console US pre-orders start Friday

If you are looking to get you a hands-on one of the Sega Astro City Mini retro arcade console previously launched in Japan last set. You’ll be pleased to know that the Sega Astro City Mini will be arriving in the US as a limited release with 3,500 units being made available with English packaging for the United States market.
Preorders for the Sega Astro City Mini retro arcade console will start this Friday at 10:00AM Eastern Time so expect plenty of scalpers to be queueing up with buying bots in place. Shipping throughout the United States is expected to take place during April 2021.
The Astro City Mini is a functional miniature version of the full-sized arcade cabinet that goes by the same name, and it includes 37 playable games. The Mini features a built-in LCD screen, but if you’re interested in the bigger picture, it also includes an HDMI-out port, a headphone jack, and two USB-A ports.
Games on the Sega Astro City Mini console include :
Alex Kidd: The Lost Stars (with Stella)
Alien Storm
Alien Syndrome
Altered Beast
Arabian Fight **
Bonanza Bros. *
Columns **
Columns II
Cotton **
Crack Down
Cyber Police ESWAT
Dark Edge **
Dottori Kun (Dot Race)
Fantasy Zone
Flicky
Gain Ground **
Golden Axe
Golden Axe: Revenge of Death Adder **
My Hero
Puyo Puyo *
Puyo Puyo 2 *
Puzzle & Action: Ichidant-R *
Puzzle & Action: Tant-R *
Rad Mobile
Quartet 2
Scramble Spirits **
Sega Ninja
Shadow Dancer **
Shinobi
Sonic Boom
Space Harrier
Stack Columns *
Thunder Force AC
Virtua Fighter
Wonder Boy
Wonder Boy in Monster Land *
Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair
* Denotes a game that has menus and text in Japanese
** Denotes a game that has portions of untranslated text, but menus are entirely English.
Source : Limited Run Games : Liliputing
