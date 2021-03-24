Sega Astro City Mini retro arcade console US pre-orders start Friday

If you are looking to get you a hands-on one of the Sega Astro City Mini retro arcade console previously launched in Japan last set. You’ll be pleased to know that the Sega Astro City Mini will be arriving in the US as a limited release with 3,500 units being made available with English packaging for the United States market.

Preorders for the Sega Astro City Mini retro arcade console will start this Friday at 10:00AM Eastern Time so expect plenty of scalpers to be queueing up with buying bots in place. Shipping throughout the United States is expected to take place during April 2021.

The Astro City Mini is a functional miniature version of the full-sized arcade cabinet that goes by the same name, and it includes 37 playable games. The Mini features a built-in LCD screen, but if you’re interested in the bigger picture, it also includes an HDMI-out port, a headphone jack, and two USB-A ports.

Games on the Sega Astro City Mini console include :

Alex Kidd: The Lost Stars (with Stella)

Alien Storm

Alien Syndrome

Altered Beast

Arabian Fight **

Bonanza Bros. *

Columns **

Columns II

Cotton **

Crack Down

Cyber Police ESWAT

Dark Edge **

Dottori Kun (Dot Race)

Fantasy Zone

Flicky

Gain Ground **

Golden Axe

Golden Axe: Revenge of Death Adder **

My Hero

Puyo Puyo *

Puyo Puyo 2 *

Puzzle & Action: Ichidant-R *

Puzzle & Action: Tant-R *

Rad Mobile

Quartet 2

Scramble Spirits **

Sega Ninja

Shadow Dancer **

Shinobi

Sonic Boom

Space Harrier

Stack Columns *

Thunder Force AC

Virtua Fighter

Wonder Boy

Wonder Boy in Monster Land *

Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair

* Denotes a game that has menus and text in Japanese

** Denotes a game that has portions of untranslated text, but menus are entirely English.

Source : Limited Run Games : Liliputing

