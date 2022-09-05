Flintlock The Siege of Dawn currently under development by game studio A44 Games is expected to launch next year sometime early in 2023 offering players a new action-RPG open-world adventure. A first Flintlock The Siege of Dawn gameplay trailer has been published providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the new game during which you play out in humanity’s last stand as Gods and guns collide in an all-new action-RPG open-world adventure.

“The Door to the Afterlife has been opened, allowing the old God’s army of the undead to escape from within. The living are on the brink of extinction. It’s time for the coalition army to retake their world. Embrace vengeance, gunpowder and magic and embark on an epic journey to lead mankind’s final siege against the tide of the dead.”

Flintlock The Siege of Dawn gameplay

“Get a glimpse at Flintlock’s magic and gunpowder wielding heroes in action as Nor and her fully voiced foxlike companion, Enki, team up to prevail against the Gods. Flooded by tides of undead, players must combine the might of Nor’s destructive axe and flintlock weaponry with Enki’s mysterious mystical abilities, strategically signaling Enki to gain the upper hand by harnessing his astonishing powers.”

– Join Nor Vanek, a member of the coalition army, and your companion Enki, a strange creature gifted with magical powers, in their personal vendetta against the gods.

– Challenge the Gods. Master a demanding yet rewarding combat system blending axe wielding, gunplay, magic and more. Unleash powerful combos and embrace your creativity with every encounter.

– Explore a dangerous open world. Fly through the desert sands, journey through cavernous ruins, and unveil the secrets that lie in the towering City of Dawn. Reassemble the Blackstream sappers, a team of crack explosives and weaponry experts, to lend their skills in the last siege against the gods.

Source : Steam

