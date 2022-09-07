Elder Scrolls Online Lost Depths DLC gameplay trailer

Zenimax and Bethesda have released a new gameplay teaser trailer for the Elder Scrolls Online Lost Depths DLC which is now available from today with the latest update 35 base-game patch which is also rolled out. The Lost Depths DLC is available via either ESO Plus membership or to purchase with crowns from the in-game ESO Crown Store.

“Delve into The Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depths and uncover the secrets of the Systres Archipelago as you explore two exciting new dungeons. Clash with the invading Firesong Circle in Earthen Root Enclave and investigate the lost lore of the Druid King in Graven Deep as you experience new stories that continue the ongoing Legacy of the Bretons year-long adventure. What will you discover buried deep beneath the sea and earth?”

Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depths

– Continue your year-long adventure with two new stories that connect the events of the High Isle Chapter and the epic saga’s final story DLC.

– Defend the besieged Earthen Root Enclave from the Firesong circle and protect the mystical relics hidden deep within this ancient sanctuary.

– Join the hunt for a long-hidden secret of the legendary Druid King as you investigate the perilous region of the Abecean Sea known as Graven

– Claim new rewards found only within the Lost Depths DLC, including unique Achievements, item sets, collectibles, and more.

Source : ESO

