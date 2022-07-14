GeForce RTX Bethesda Softworks Bundle includes Ghostwire Tokyo, DOOM Eternal

NVIDIA and Bethesda have joined forces to create a GeForce RTX-Bethesda Softworks Bundle which is now available and includes Ghostwire: Tokyo, DOOM Eternal, and the DOOM Eternal Year One Pass. From today if you buy a graphics card, desktop or laptop in the form of the GeForce RTX 3080, 3080 Ti, 3090, 3090 Ti GPU from participating partners you will receive the four-pack of Bethesda Softworks games with a value of $129.97.

GeForce RTX Bethesda Softworks Bundle

Ghostwire: Tokyo

“Tango Gameworks’ Ghostwire: Tokyo is a gripping supernatural first-person action game set in a modern-day Tokyo, where the entire populace has vanished without a trace. Ally with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance, and use an arsenal of elemental abilities to unravel the truth behind the disappearance and save Tokyo.”

“Playing Ghostwire: Tokyo on GeForce RTX hardware allows you to max out image quality with immersive ray-traced reflections and shadows, and to crank up rendering resolutions and increase frame rates by up to 2X with the award-winning NVIDIA DLSS.”

DOOM Eternal, and The Ancient Gods Part One & Two

“Thanks to the RT Cores and Tensor Cores of GeForce RTX GPUs, GeForce experience spectacular ray-traced graphics, and enjoy NVIDIA DLSS-accelerated frame rates in the latest and greatest games, including id Software’s DOOM Eternal, one of the highest-rated shooters of all time. 202 critics awarded DOOM Eternal an average of 89%, and 91% of over 135,000 Steam reviewers recommend you play.”

“With our new bundle, you can play not only DOOM Eternal, but also DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One, and DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two, developed using the id Tech engine, at blisteringly-fast frame rates, at the highest resolutions, with stunning ray-traced reflections.”

Source : NVIDIA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals