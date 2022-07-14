Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



GeForce RTX Bethesda Softworks Bundle includes Ghostwire Tokyo, DOOM Eternal

By

GeForce RTX Bethesda Softworks Bundle

NVIDIA and Bethesda have joined forces to create a GeForce RTX-Bethesda Softworks Bundle which is now available and includes Ghostwire: Tokyo, DOOM Eternal, and the DOOM Eternal Year One Pass. From today if you buy a graphics card, desktop or laptop in the form of the GeForce RTX 3080, 3080 Ti, 3090, 3090 Ti GPU from participating partners you will receive the four-pack of Bethesda Softworks games with a value of $129.97.

GeForce RTX Bethesda Softworks Bundle

Ghostwire: Tokyo

“Tango Gameworks’ Ghostwire: Tokyo is a gripping supernatural first-person action game set in a modern-day Tokyo, where the entire populace has vanished without a trace. Ally with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance, and use an arsenal of elemental abilities to unravel the truth behind the disappearance and save Tokyo.”

Watch this video on YouTube.

“Playing Ghostwire: Tokyo on GeForce RTX hardware allows you to max out image quality with immersive ray-traced reflections and shadows, and to crank up rendering resolutions and increase frame rates by up to 2X with the award-winning NVIDIA DLSS.”

DOOM Eternal, and The Ancient Gods Part One & Two

“Thanks to the RT Cores and Tensor Cores of GeForce RTX GPUs, GeForce experience spectacular ray-traced graphics, and enjoy NVIDIA DLSS-accelerated frame rates in the latest and greatest games, including id Software’s DOOM Eternal, one of the highest-rated shooters of all time. 202 critics awarded DOOM Eternal an average of 89%, and 91% of over 135,000 Steam reviewers recommend you play.”

Watch this video on YouTube.

“With our new bundle, you can play not only DOOM Eternal, but also DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One, and DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two, developed using the id Tech engine, at blisteringly-fast frame rates, at the highest resolutions, with stunning ray-traced reflections.”

Source : NVIDIA

Watch this video on YouTube.

Filed Under: Gaming News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Geeky Gadgets