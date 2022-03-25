Ghostwire Tokyo NVIDIA RTX support confirmed

NVIDIA has this week confirmed that NVIDIA RTX support will be coming to the new Ghostwire: Tokyo Game as well as Evil Dead: The Game and more titles. The highly anticipated Ghostwire: Tokyo game officially launches today with ray tracing and AI-powered NVIDIA DLSS support offering gamers up to a “2X performance boost” says NVIDIA. Check out the comparison video below to learn more about what you can expect from the addition of the NVIDIA RTX technology to games.

NVIDIA RTX

“RTX momentum continues to grow! Last month we announced NVIDIA DLSS accelerates performance with uncompromised image quality in over 150 games. This month, ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS comes to Ghostwire: Tokyo when it launches March 25th and is available now in Paradise Killer. We’re also announcing the inclusion of DLSS in Evil Dead: The Game when it arrives May 13. “

“Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces, perpetrated by a dangerous occultist, causing Tokyo’s population to vanish in an instant. Ally with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance as you FACE THE UNKNOWN in Ghostwire: Tokyo.”

Ghostwire Tokyo game is now available to play on the PlayStation and PC and is available to purchase via Steam.

Source : NVIDIA

