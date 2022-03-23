Ghostwire Tokyo reviews, tips and tricks ahead of March 25 release

If you are considering purchasing the new Ghostwire Tokyo adventure game created by Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda Softworks. You may be interested in the early reviews that have now been made available as well as hints and tips to help you through the games combat and during exploration.

Andre Carlos Community Manager at Bethesda has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to provide a few details on what you can expect from the supernatural abilities you possess and how you can improve and level up your skills using side missions as well as receiving help from four-legged characters within the game.

Ghostwire Tokyo will be officially launching in a few days time on March 25, 2022 offering a single player action adventure available on PC and PlayStation 5.

Ghostwire Tokyo

“While Tokyo’s mass disappearance whisked away most of the city’s population, there are still a few survivors left, including some of the area’s animal residents. Using your abilities, you can read the thoughts of cats and dogs you come across, and some even have missions for you to accept. Stock up on pet food and you can even give out treats! After all, who could say no to a face like that? Speaking of animals, keep an ear out for a Nekomata’s meow, which alerts you to nearby hidden collectibles. They can give you Meika to spend on useful consumables at shops, as well as lead you towards secrets in the world. “

“With its eye-catching blend of traditional architecture and modern skylines, Ghostwire’s version of Tokyo begs you to take to the rooftops for some off-the-ground exploration. Get some air from grappling Tengus and utilizing your ethereal gliding ability to reach areas quickly, discover hidden secrets and even get a vantage point on some unsuspecting foes. “

“The streets of Ghostwire: Tokyo are rich, varied and detailed, with tons to do and soak in outside the main story. Give into temptation and explore the city for collectibles, side missions and yokai activities in the world. Not only do side missions let you dive deeper into the game’s world, they’re also a good source of spirits to collect (as well as magatama, a rare resource used to unlock more advanced areas of your skill tree).”

Source : PS Blog

