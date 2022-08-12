Rollerdrome dev combat tips when you take to the rink on August 16

PlayStation gamers looking forward to the arrival of the new fast-paced action bloodsport game on skates Rollerdrome will be pleased to know that Jemima Tyssen Smith from Roll7 has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal a few tips and tricks that might help you as you take to the rink on August 16, 2022.

“Rollerdrome is a fast-paced bloodsport which will have you balancing gnarly skate tricks with high-powered firefights against the deadly House Players. To help you achieve maximum impact when you enter the Arena on August 16, I spoke to some of the devs who helped build the game and got the lowdown on the combat system. “

Four types of weapons:

– Pistols: The classic double-pistols. These offer rapid fire, so they’re ideal to take out incoming missiles or mines. You can also use them to stun-lock enemies. However, pistols don’t do as much damage as other weapons, and they won’t always be effective against heavily armored enemies.

– Shotgun: Slower than pistols, the shotgun is still a force to be reckoned with. Waiting for the crosshairs to line up while in Reflex Time can land you a Slug Shot – a seriously hefty blow which can take out weaker enemies with a single shot.

– Grenade Launcher: One, it looks cool. Two, grenades do AOE damage, and can be used to eliminate multiple enemies at once – just make sure you line the shot up right.

– Z-11: This long-range energy laser is excellent for maintaining your combo when you find yourself far away from enemies.

“It’s not just your own weapons at your disposal. A savvy player will be able to press enemies into using their attacks against each other (or even themselves).”

Rollerdrome

“Combos are achieved by eliminating enemies in quick succession. Swapping back and forth between weapons allows you to capitalize on the benefits of multiple weapons while maintaining a combo. Try blowing the doors off a Mecha Brut with a well-placed grenade before closing in and finishing it off with the shotgun. You can also shoot your own grenade with the pistols, ensuring it detonates near a specific enemy.

You can even use the detonation to change direction mid-air, though you will also take damage – so use this technique sparingly! Use Slug Shots to stun-lock enemies, and then finish them up with a quick barrage from the pistols before they have time to teleport away or shield up.”

Source : PS Blog

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals