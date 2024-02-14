VelocityOne Flightdeck HOTAS flight simulator controller $400

Turtle Beach has launched a new sophisticated HOTAS flight simulator controller in the form of the VelocityOne Flightdeck. This state-of-the-art HOTAS (Hands-On Throttle And Stick) flight simulator controller promises to elevate the virtual flying experience, is now available to purchase priced at $400 and is designed to work seamlessly with Windows 10 and 11 PCs.

The VelocityOne Flightdeck is a significant step forward in the realm of flight simulation. It boasts a unique Flight Touch Display, which is a first in the world, allowing users to quickly access vital flight information. Additionally, it features an OLED Heads-Up Display that provides real-time data, ensuring that pilots are fully aware of their flight status at all times. With its 15 axes and 139 programmable functions, the controller offers an unparalleled level of customization. This means that whether you’re a novice or an expert pilot, you can adjust the settings to suit your individual flying style.

Cris Keirn, the Interim CEO of Turtle Beach, has highlighted the importance of the VelocityOne Flightdeck in the company’s lineup of flight simulation products. He points out that this controller is part of a larger ecosystem that includes other compatible devices such as the VelocityOne Flight, Rudder, and Flightstick. This integration is aimed at providing a comprehensive and enhanced gaming experience for users.

HOTAS flight simulator controller

To complement the hardware, Turtle Beach has developed the Flight Hangar app. This application is an essential tool for pilots, offering a range of customization options. Users can adjust the RGB lighting to their preference and take advantage of the touchscreen functionalities. The app is designed to be intuitive, making it easy for pilots to fine-tune their setup to achieve an authentic and engaging flight simulation experience.

Offering immersion and realism

The VelocityOne Flightdeck is not just another controller; it is a meticulously engineered device that caters to the needs of flight simulation gamers. Its compatibility with Windows PCs and the array of customizable features it offers make it a top-tier choice for those looking to enhance their flight simulation experience. Whether you’re piloting a commercial airliner across the skies or engaging in intense space combat, the VelocityOne Flightdeck is built to deliver a realistic and thrilling experience.

The controller’s design is focused on immersion and realism. The tactile feedback from the throttle and stick, combined with the visual data from the displays, work together to create a sensation of being in an actual cockpit. The attention to detail is evident in every aspect of the controller’s design, from the placement of buttons and switches to the feel of the controls in your hands.

Moreover, the VelocityOne Flightdeck is not just about individual enjoyment. It also serves as a tool for those who are serious about flight simulation as a hobby or even as a training aid for actual flying. The precision and accuracy it offers can help users better understand the intricacies of flight controls and aerodynamics.

The Flight Hangar app further enhances the experience by allowing users to save their settings and profiles. This means that pilots can quickly switch between different aircraft types and flying conditions without having to manually reconfigure their setup each time. The app also provides updates and support, ensuring that the VelocityOne Flightdeck remains at the cutting edge of flight simulation technology.

As the world of flight simulation continues to grow and evolve, products like the VelocityOne Flightdeck play a crucial role in driving the industry forward. They provide users with the tools they need to fully immerse themselves in their virtual flights, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in simulation. With the VelocityOne Flightdeck, Turtle Beach has once again shown that they are at the forefront of gaming accessory innovation, delivering a product that is both highly functional and deeply immersive.



