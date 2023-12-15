VelocityOne Flightdeck HOTAS flight simulation control system £380

Turtle Beach has announced the availability to preorder its new VelocityOne Flightdeck offering owners a chance to experience a premium simulation HOTAS system. The VelocityOne Flightdeck is a comprehensive flight control system, compatible with all current major flight simulation titles available on Windows PCs. It stands out with its extensive controls, including 15 axes and 139 programmable functions. This level of control offers users an immersive and realistic flight simulation experience, allowing for precise maneuvering and combat readiness.

This new VelocityOne flight simulation control system is designed for Windows 10 & 11 PCs, offering a premium combat HOTAS (Hands-On Throttle And Stick) experience. The VelocityOne Flightdeck is engineered for use in flight and space combat games, available for pre-order at £379.99 MSRP, and set to launch on February 13, 2024.

One of the key features of the VelocityOne Flightdeck is the Flight Touch Display. This is the world’s first display of its kind, combining real-time sim status indication with fully customizable input buttons. This allows users to monitor their flight status in real-time and customize their controls for an optimized flight experience.

HOTAS flight simulation controls

Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of simulation controllers and games :

In addition to the Flight Touch Display, the VelocityOne Flightdeck also features an OLED Heads-Up Display (HUD). This full-color HUD provides access to diagnostics and performance adjustments, enabling users to optimize their flight performance on the fly.

The VelocityOne Flightdeck comes with a Flight Hangar app for Windows PCs, offering further customization options. This includes control of RGB lighting zones, giving users the ability to personalize the look of their control system to their liking.

The control system of the VelocityOne Flightdeck is made up of two individual USB-connected devices, the stick and throttle. Both are built using non-contact hall-effect sensors for high-precision accuracy and durability. The stick module has 49 programmable functions, dual stage triggers, head mounted HAT switches, and multi-function fire buttons. The stick also includes a soft touch hand rest and adjustable height for comfort, and can be removed from the base for easy storage.

Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flightdeck

The throttle module of the VelocityOne Flightdeck is inspired by 6th Gen Fighter aircraft. It allows for independent adjustment of two engines or the ability to lock each lever together for main thruster control. This provides users with a realistic and immersive flight experience.

The VelocityOne Flightdeck also includes Turtle Beach’s exclusive Pro-Aim Focus Mode. This feature allows for accurate enemy targeting and precise control of landings, adding to the combat readiness of the control system. In terms of audio, the system supports Turtle Beach audio functions for any connected 3.5 mm headset. This ensures high-quality audio performance during flight simulations.

The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flightdeck offers an immersive and comprehensive flight simulation control system. With its extensive controls, customizable features, and high-precision accuracy, it promises to deliver a premium flight simulation experience. For more information and to preorder your VelocityOne Flightdeck controller which is compatible with Windows 10 and 11 PCs providing a premium simulation HOTAS system, jump over to the official Turtle Beach website.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals