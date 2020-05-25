Star Citizen space simulation game now free to play

Roberts Space Industries has announced this week that their space simulation game Star Citizen is currently free to play until June 1st, 2020. Star Citizen is an upcoming multiplayer space trading and combat simulator developed and published by Cloud Imperium Games for the PC. Star Citizen combines features from space simulator, first person shooter, and massively multiplayer online genres across its four playable modes.

“To celebrate Invictus Launch Week, we’re hosting a Free Fly of epic proportions! All you need to do is sign up for an account, download the game, and you’re set to play for free for the duration of the event. Most ships on display are available to test-fly for free, so just select the ship you want, and take to the skies.”

“Different manufacturers take over every other day, so keep checking back to be inspired by everything the event has to offer. All ships available for the Free Fly will also be available in the pledge store during the event on their designated manufacturer days. We’ll also make available a selection of ships that won’t be apart of the Free Fly, but will still be available on the pledge store. Which ones? Think firepower! It is a military show after all. “

Source : SC : Eurogamer

