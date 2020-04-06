Good Company business simulation game enters Steam Early Access

If you would like to safely test out your business skills using business simulation software, you may be interested to know that the Good Company game has entered Early Access via steam. Enabling you to build your very own electronics and robot manufacturing business expanding from your garage to bigger and greater things. Watch the video below to learn more about what you can expect from Good Company developed by the small development team at Chasing Carrots. Good Company is now available to purchase at a 10% discounted price for a limited time.

“Good Company is a tycoon management game about founding a robot manufacturing empire. Grow your business; hire staff; automate production lines and optimize their output; invent new products and profit in an ever-evolving market. Can you build a Good Company?”

– BE A BACKYARD VISIONARY – Start your Good Company from the ground up. Turn your garage into your first manufacturing headquarters and invent new tech products that will go on to conquer the market.

– RISE FROM FOUNDER TO LEADER – Grow your workforce and delegate all aspects of production. Using the powerful logistics options you’ll be able to automate your business. Optimize your setup and pave a road for success!

– GET BIGGER, BETTER, BOLDER – Expand beyond your humble beginnings. Research new technologies, from battery cells to robot parts. Open up new facilities and establish your empire.

– SUCCESS IS IN YOUR HANDS – Tackle the Campaign Map and bonus challenge levels or carve your own path in endless Freeplay Mode.

Source : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals