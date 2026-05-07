Why You Should Stop Using Merged Cells in Excel and What to Do Instead

Merged cells in Excel can create significant challenges when it comes to sorting, filtering, or automating tasks, often disrupting workflows in ways that are difficult to resolve manually. Excel Off The Grid explores how to address these issues by converting merged cells to the “Center Across Selection” format, which maintains the visual alignment of text without the functional drawbacks of merging. For instance, the guide highlights how using VBA macros can automate this process across an entire workbook, saving time and reducing the risk of errors.

Discover how to adapt this conversion process to your specific needs by exploring three distinct methods: using Microsoft Copilot for quick, no-code adjustments, using VBA macros for high-speed automation, or applying Office Scripts for cross-platform compatibility. You’ll gain insight into the strengths and limitations of each approach, including how to handle complex layouts, ensure accuracy and optimize performance for large workbooks. This analysis provides the clarity needed to choose the most effective solution for your Excel projects.

Why Should You Avoid Merged Cells?

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Merged cells in Excel can cause issues with sorting, filtering, formulas and automation, making them problematic for efficient data management.

The “Center Across Selection” feature is a better alternative to merged cells, offering similar visual effects without functional drawbacks, but it has limitations for multi-row ranges.

Three methods, Microsoft Copilot, VBA macros and Office Scripts, can automate the conversion of merged cells to “Center Across Selection,” catering to different user needs and expertise levels.

Microsoft Copilot is a no-code, user-friendly option for occasional tasks, while VBA macros are the fastest and most efficient for large workbooks, requiring coding knowledge.

Office Scripts provide a secure, cross-platform solution for Excel Online users, offering flexibility and accessibility without the need for allowing macros.

Merged cells may enhance the visual layout of your spreadsheets, but they introduce several functional challenges that can disrupt your workflow. These include:

Sorting and Filtering Issues: Merged cells interfere with Excel’s ability to sort or filter data accurately, leading to errors or incomplete results.

Merged cells interfere with Excel’s ability to sort or filter data accurately, leading to errors or incomplete results. Formula and Function Limitations: Formulas often fail to work correctly when referencing ranges containing merged cells, complicating calculations.

Formulas often fail to work correctly when referencing ranges containing merged cells, complicating calculations. Automation Barriers: Merged cells can disrupt macros, scripts and other automation tools, reducing their effectiveness.

The “Center Across Selection” feature offers a cleaner solution by centering text across a range of cells without merging them. However, it is limited to single-row, multi-column ranges. If your merged cells span multiple rows, additional adjustments will be necessary to achieve the desired formatting.

Challenges in Converting Merged Cells

Converting merged cells to “Center Across Selection” can be a tedious process, especially in workbooks with numerous merged ranges. The steps typically involve:

Identifying Merged Cells: Locating all merged cells across multiple worksheets.

Locating all merged cells across multiple worksheets. Unmerging Cells: Breaking down merged cells into their original individual cells.

Breaking down merged cells into their original individual cells. Applying Center Across Selection: Formatting the unmerged cells to center text across the desired range.

Manually performing these steps across large workbooks is time-intensive and prone to errors. Automation tools like Microsoft Copilot, VBA macros and Office Scripts can significantly simplify this process, saving time and making sure accuracy.

Enhance your knowledge on Excel by exploring a selection of articles and guides on the subject.

Method 1: Microsoft Copilot

Microsoft Copilot, an AI-powered assistant integrated into Excel, enables you to convert merged cells using natural language commands. For instance, you can instruct Copilot to locate and reformat merged cells to “Center Across Selection.” This method is user-friendly and requires no coding knowledge, making it accessible to a wide range of users.

However, there are some limitations to consider:

Best for Single-Row Merged Cells: Copilot works most effectively with single-row merged cells and may struggle with more complex layouts.

Copilot works most effectively with single-row merged cells and may struggle with more complex layouts. Performance on Large Workbooks: Execution can be slow for workbooks with multiple worksheets, sometimes taking several minutes.

Execution can be slow for workbooks with multiple worksheets, sometimes taking several minutes. Accuracy Verification: Results may vary, so it is essential to review the output to ensure correctness.

This method is ideal for occasional tasks or users unfamiliar with coding. However, for large-scale conversions, other methods may offer greater efficiency.

Method 2: VBA Macro

VBA macros provide a powerful and efficient solution for users comfortable with coding. A VBA macro can automate the process of identifying merged cells, unmerging them and applying “Center Across Selection” formatting across an entire workbook. This method is particularly effective for repetitive tasks or large workbooks.

Key considerations for using VBA macros include:

Macro Allowing: VBA requires allowing macros in Excel, which may be restricted in some environments due to security policies.

VBA requires allowing macros in Excel, which may be restricted in some environments due to security policies. Programming Knowledge: Basic coding skills are necessary to write or modify VBA scripts to suit your specific needs.

Basic coding skills are necessary to write or modify VBA scripts to suit your specific needs. Desktop-Only Compatibility: VBA is limited to desktop versions of Excel and cannot be used in Excel Online.

Despite these constraints, VBA is the fastest option, often completing conversions in under a second. It is the preferred choice for users working with large datasets or requiring frequent conversions.

Method 3: Office Scripts

Office Scripts offer a modern alternative to VBA, designed for users who work in Excel Online or across multiple platforms. These scripts can automate the process of unmerging cells and applying “Center Across Selection” formatting, providing flexibility and accessibility.

While slightly slower than VBA, Office Scripts are still highly efficient, typically completing tasks in less than a second. They also eliminate the need to enable macros, making them a safer option in environments with strict security policies.

Key advantages of Office Scripts include:

Cross-Platform Compatibility: Office Scripts work seamlessly in both browser-based and desktop versions of Excel.

Office Scripts work seamlessly in both browser-based and desktop versions of Excel. Security-Friendly: Unlike VBA, Office Scripts do not require macro allowing, reducing potential security risks.

Unlike VBA, Office Scripts do not require macro allowing, reducing potential security risks. Ease of Use: Pre-written scripts can be easily customized and executed without extensive programming knowledge.

This method is ideal for users seeking a secure and accessible solution, particularly in collaborative or cloud-based environments.

Which Method Should You Choose?

The choice of method depends on your specific requirements and technical expertise:

Microsoft Copilot: Best for occasional tasks or users who prefer a no-code solution. However, always verify the results for accuracy.

Best for occasional tasks or users who prefer a no-code solution. However, always verify the results for accuracy. VBA Macros: Ideal for frequent use with large workbooks, especially for desktop Excel users comfortable with coding. This is the fastest and most efficient option.

Ideal for frequent use with large workbooks, especially for desktop Excel users comfortable with coding. This is the fastest and most efficient option. Office Scripts: Suitable for cross-platform compatibility or Excel Online users. While slightly slower than VBA, it offers a secure and accessible alternative.

By selecting the right method, you can streamline your workflow, enhance spreadsheet functionality and avoid the pitfalls associated with merged cells. Whether you rely on AI tools like Microsoft Copilot, coding with VBA, or scripting with Office Scripts, these approaches empower you to maintain clean, efficient and professional Excel workbooks.

Media Credit: Excel Off The Grid



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