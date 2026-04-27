4 Excel AI Tools Tested and Microsoft Copilot Finished Last

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used to tackle complex Excel tasks, ranging from financial modeling to error detection. Kenji recently tested four AI systems, Claude, Copilot, ChatGPT and Tracelight, across five specific scenarios to evaluate their performance in speed, accuracy, and output quality. For example, Tracelight demonstrated high precision by extracting and analyzing a balance sheet from a 92-page PDF, while Copilot struggled to produce usable results. These comparisons highlight the varying strengths and limitations of each system in handling demanding Excel workflows.

Discover how these systems performed in tasks like comparing Excel files, generating scenario analyses and detecting errors in financial models. Gain insight into Tracelight’s consistent precision, ChatGPT’s trade-offs between speed and formatting and Claude’s capabilities despite slower processing times. Additionally, learn about the recurring challenges Copilot faced and what they mean for advanced Excel applications.

Scenario 1: Extracting and Analyzing a Balance Sheet

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Tracelight emerged as the most reliable AI tool for Excel tasks, excelling in accuracy, advanced features and handling complex scenarios like financial modeling and data manipulation.

ChatGPT demonstrated speed and utility for straightforward tasks but required manual corrections due to occasional inaccuracies and formatting issues.

Claude provided solid accuracy and visually appealing outputs but was slower and less flexible, making it less ideal for time-sensitive or highly customizable tasks.

Copilot consistently underperformed, struggling with usability, accuracy and functionality across all tested scenarios, making it the least effective option.

Professionals should choose AI tools based on specific needs: Tracelight for precision and advanced tasks, ChatGPT for quick results and Claude for balanced performance, while avoiding Copilot for demanding tasks.

This scenario tested the tools’ ability to import a balance sheet from a 92-page PDF, calculate financial ratios and present the results in a clear, formatted manner. The task required not only accuracy but also the ability to handle large datasets efficiently.

Tracelight: Delivered highly accurate calculations and well-organized, professional outputs. Its ability to handle complex data extraction with minimal errors made it the most dependable tool in this scenario.

Delivered highly accurate calculations and well-organized, professional outputs. Its ability to handle complex data extraction with minimal errors made it the most dependable tool in this scenario. ChatGPT: Produced results quickly, but minor formatting issues and occasional inaccuracies required manual corrections. Despite these shortcomings, it remained a strong contender.

Produced results quickly, but minor formatting issues and occasional inaccuracies required manual corrections. Despite these shortcomings, it remained a strong contender. Claude: Demonstrated solid accuracy but was slower than its competitors. Formatting inconsistencies slightly detracted from its overall performance.

Demonstrated solid accuracy but was slower than its competitors. Formatting inconsistencies slightly detracted from its overall performance. Copilot: Struggled significantly, failing to generate formula-based outputs and requiring extensive user intervention to complete the task.

Scenario 2: Comparing Excel Files

In this scenario, the tools were tasked with identifying differences between two similar Excel files, a common requirement in auditing and data validation. The ability to provide clear and actionable insights was critical for success.

Tracelight: Outperformed its competitors with a built-in comparison tool that provided detailed and concise summaries of discrepancies. Its user-friendly interface further enhanced its utility.

Outperformed its competitors with a built-in comparison tool that provided detailed and concise summaries of discrepancies. Its user-friendly interface further enhanced its utility. Claude and ChatGPT: Both tools offered useful outputs but lacked side-by-side comparison capabilities. This limitation required users to invest additional effort in interpreting the results.

Both tools offered useful outputs but lacked side-by-side comparison capabilities. This limitation required users to invest additional effort in interpreting the results. Copilot: Produced incomplete and unclear results, making it the least effective option for this task. Its lack of precision highlighted significant limitations in its functionality.

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Scenario 3: Scenario Analysis

This test involved creating a dynamic profit and loss statement with dropdowns for best, base and worst-case scenarios. The tools were evaluated on their ability to generate accurate, customizable and functional models.

Tracelight: Delivered the most accurate and customizable outputs, making it the top performer. Its ability to handle complex scenario modeling with ease set it apart.

Delivered the most accurate and customizable outputs, making it the top performer. Its ability to handle complex scenario modeling with ease set it apart. Claude: Produced visually appealing results but offered fewer customization options compared to Tracelight. While effective, it lacked the flexibility needed for advanced scenario analysis.

Produced visually appealing results but offered fewer customization options compared to Tracelight. While effective, it lacked the flexibility needed for advanced scenario analysis. ChatGPT: The fastest tool for this task, but it failed to create a fully functional model. Users had to manually intervene to complete the work, reducing its overall efficiency.

The fastest tool for this task, but it failed to create a fully functional model. Users had to manually intervene to complete the work, reducing its overall efficiency. Copilot: Generated a functional model but suffered from poor formatting and a lack of clarity. These issues diminished its usability and effectiveness.

Scenario 4: Error Detection in Financial Models

This scenario tested the tools’ ability to identify errors in a complex financial model with multiple tabs. Accuracy and the ability to provide actionable insights were key factors in this evaluation.

ChatGPT: The fastest and most accurate tool for detecting errors. However, it made changes without user consent, which could lead to unintended consequences if not carefully monitored.

The fastest and most accurate tool for detecting errors. However, it made changes without user consent, which could lead to unintended consequences if not carefully monitored. Tracelight: Provided detailed error breakdowns, allowing users to address issues systematically. While effective, it required manual navigation to resolve the identified errors.

Provided detailed error breakdowns, allowing users to address issues systematically. While effective, it required manual navigation to resolve the identified errors. Claude: Successfully identified errors but was hindered by a cluttered interface that impacted usability. This limitation made it less efficient for complex tasks.

Successfully identified errors but was hindered by a cluttered interface that impacted usability. This limitation made it less efficient for complex tasks. Copilot: Failed to complete the task, further highlighting its inability to handle intricate financial models effectively.

Scenario 5: Data Manipulation and Analysis

The final test involved unpivoting a large dataset, creating pivot tables and formatting the analysis with slicers and highlights. This scenario required the tools to demonstrate advanced data manipulation capabilities.

Tracelight: Delivered the most accurate and complete results, excelling in handling complex data manipulation tasks. Its performance in this scenario reinforced its position as the most reliable tool.

Delivered the most accurate and complete results, excelling in handling complex data manipulation tasks. Its performance in this scenario reinforced its position as the most reliable tool. Claude and ChatGPT: Both tools encountered issues with formatting and functionality. While they provided useful outputs, additional adjustments were necessary to achieve the desired results.

Both tools encountered issues with formatting and functionality. While they provided useful outputs, additional adjustments were necessary to achieve the desired results. Copilot: Struggled with errors and failed to deliver a complete analysis. Its limitations in handling advanced tasks were evident in this scenario.

Overall Rankings

Based on performance across all scenarios, the tools were ranked as follows:

Tracelight: The most accurate and reliable tool, particularly well-suited for finance and consulting professionals. Its specialized features and precision make it the top choice for complex Excel tasks.

The most accurate and reliable tool, particularly well-suited for finance and consulting professionals. Its specialized features and precision make it the top choice for complex Excel tasks. ChatGPT: A strong contender for quick, straightforward tasks. However, occasional inaccuracies and formatting issues mean users may need to invest additional effort to refine results.

A strong contender for quick, straightforward tasks. However, occasional inaccuracies and formatting issues mean users may need to invest additional effort to refine results. Claude: A solid performer with high accuracy but slower speed and limited flexibility. While effective, it is less ideal for time-sensitive or highly customizable tasks.

A solid performer with high accuracy but slower speed and limited flexibility. While effective, it is less ideal for time-sensitive or highly customizable tasks. Copilot: The least effective tool, with frequent usability and performance issues. Despite its integration into Excel, it underperformed in most scenarios, making it a less viable choice for demanding tasks.

Professionals seeking an AI tool for Excel should carefully consider their specific needs and priorities. For those requiring precision and advanced features, Tracelight stands out as the most dependable option. ChatGPT offers speed and simplicity for less complex tasks, while Claude provides a balance of accuracy and functionality. However, Copilot falls short in delivering consistent, high-quality results, limiting its utility in professional settings.

Media Credit: Kenji Explains



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