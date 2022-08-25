Fitbit Inspire 3, Versa 4 and Sense 2 fitness trackers unveiled

Fitbit has launched its latest fitness trackers, the Fitbit Inspire 3, the Fitbit Versa 4, and the Fitbit Sense 2 and each one comes with different specifications.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 will retail for $99.95 and the Fitbit Versa 4 will retail for $229.95, the new Sense 2 fitness tracker will retail for $29995.

Inspire 3 is a fun, easy-to-use tracker that helps you stay on top of your health with 10 days of battery life. It’s a great entry-level device with a rich color display that can track important metrics at our most accessible price point.

Versa 4 is a fitness-focused smartwatch that offers over 40 exercise modes, real-time stats, built-in GPS and Active Zone Minutes, plus Premium features like Daily Readiness Score to help you reach your activity goals – all with 6 days of battery life in a thinner and lighter design.

Sense 2 is our most advanced health-focused smartwatch with more than six days of battery life that helps you manage stress and track your heart health with sensors that can detect signs of atrial fibrillation through our ECG app and PPG algorithm (both FDA cleared and CE marked), heart rate variability, skin temperature and more. It also includes our new Body Response sensor, which measures cEDA for all-day stress management.

You can find out more details about the new Fitbit Inspire 3, Versa 4, and Sense 2 fitness trackers at the link below.

Source Google

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals