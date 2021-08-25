Fitbit Charge 5 gets official (Video)

The new Fitbit Charge 5 has been made official and the device comes with a new design, we recently saw this in some leaked images.

The latest Fitbit gets a number of new features and upgrades and it will retail for $179.95, this includes six months of the Fitbit Premium membership.

As our approach to strength evolves, we’re introducing Fitbit Charge 5, our most advanced health and fitness tracker, to help keep a pulse on your fitness, stress, heart health, sleep and overall wellbeing – all in a thinner, sleek design. With a brighter, color touchscreen and up to seven days of battery life (varies with use), Charge 5 delivers the convenience features you need to focus on what’s most important.

And, with six months of Fitbit Premium included,1 you’ll get deeper insights, actionable guidance and a range of more than 500 workouts, mindfulness and nutrition sessions to empower you to do what’s best for your body each day.

In addition to managing your heart health, Charge 5 provides a holistic view of other key wellness metrics via the Health Metrics dashboard in the Fitbit app, including breathing rate, skin temperature variation and SpO2.5 With Premium, you can also track long-term trends and personal ranges.

You can find out more information about the new Fitbit Charge 5 over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals