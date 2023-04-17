Final Fantasy XVI gameplay, story, combat mechanics and more

A new PlayStation State of Play video has been released providing a glimpse at what you can expect from Final Fantasy XVI gameplay, story, world and world lore, as well as a first glimpse into the game’s party combat and colossal battles with new Eikons. FFXVI will officially launch in a few months time on the PlayStation 5 and will be available to play from June 22, 2023 onwards. A PC version is expected at a later date, but Square Enix has not confirmed any launch date as yet but we will keep you up to speed as always.

Final Fantasy XVI gameplay

“State of Play returns with an extended look at Final Fantasy XVI, the highly anticipated action RPG arriving on PS5 June 22. Check out the all-new gameplay, showcasing the exciting combat, thrilling Eikon battles, and much more! Final Fantasy XVI is the next mainline installment of the Final Fantasy series. The game follows Clive Rosfield, the protagonist, as he harnesses the powers of various Eikons to overcome his tragic destiny.”

“Clive’s Hideout, which serves as his base camp throughout the game, was revealed at State of Play. The footage showcased Clive preparing for upcoming battles by crafting items with gathered materials or tackling training modes. Players can also complete a variety of side quests as well as Mob Hunts, that allows you to take on stronger enemies. Mob Hunts can be accepted from the Hunt Board where you’ll spot a familiar face from the series – Moogle!”

