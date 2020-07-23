The PrimeMini IoT fanless mini PC is equipped with an Intel Celeron processorsupported by 4 GB RAM, and fitted with 64 GB of onboard MMC memory. Thnaks to the inlcusion of Lan-Port and integrated Intel Dual-Band Wi-Fi the PC is perfect for integration into networks and measures just 17.7 x 3.4 x 11.4 cm

Other features include four USB ports, two HDMI ports, and Bluetooth provide additional connectivity. The PrimeMini IoT is extremely compact for a passively cooled computer creating new possibilities of how and where the PrimeMini IoT can be placed. Especially in combination with the compnaies space-saving Vesa mount, which was specially developed for the PrimeMini IoT.

“IT hardware for IoT must work efficiently without extensive maintenance or complicated installation. With our PrimeMini IoT, we achieve this by bringing all the proven and highly valued benefits of Prime Computer Mini-PCs into a cost-optimized IoT device. The fanless design with super-rugged special aluminum housing and high-quality components ensures unrivaled reliability even when used in very demanding environments. At the same time, with the PrimeMini IoT we have opted for a sophisticated standard configuration. This maximizes compatibility and makes installation and integration a breeze.”

Features of the PrimeMini IoT fanless mini PC :

– Easy and versatile positioning thanks to the super-compact form factor and a wide range of mounting options, including a specially developed space-saving VESA mounting bracket

– Maximum compatibility with standardized configuration

– Sustainable cost reduction thanks to longer product life and lower maintenance and electricity costs

– Better cost planning thanks to the 5-year warranty

– Eco-friendly thanks to low power consumption, reusable components, and durable design

– Completely silent thanks to the fanless design

– Ultra-reliable and fail-safe thanks to the fanless and mechanic-free design

– Robust and dirt-resistant thanks to the closed all-aluminum housing

– Swiss quality product and service

Source : Fanless Tech : Prime Computers

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals