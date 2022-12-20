ASUS PL64 Intel Core i7 fanless mini PC

ASUS has launched a new powerful fanless mini PC this week equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core processors. The ultraslim Mini PC PL64 measures just 199.7 x 119.7 x 33.9 mm in size and features wireless connectivity via Wi-Fi 6E together with an almost silent fanless design dissipating heat, enabling this mini PC to be deployed in hot environments reaching up to 50°C says ASUS. The mini PC also features dual LAN ports, including 2.5 Gbps Ethernet, dual COM ports, 5 x USB ports, together with support for connectivity to three 4K monitors supporting up to 60 Hz each.

The ASUS PL64 can be fitted with Intel Iris Xe graphics for the i5/i7 processor variants or Intel UHD Graphics if you opt for the i3 or Celeron CPU systems. Two LAN ports enable users to divide networks and provide network redundancy. One of the ports supports 2.5GBase-T (2.5 G) networking technology for speeds of 2.5 Gbps for swift online performance.

Fanless mini PC

“Mini PC PL64 features Extended Display Identification Data (EDID) emulation and retains signage format so content being displayed remains unaffected even in the event of a temporary loss of power or connectivity issues, making it ideal for digital signage. PL64 can also create virtual screens without a connected display. Virtual Display technology provides access to the system via a remote desktop, without affecting content that’s currently being displayed, allowing an administrator to manage the system offsite. The durable metal construction of PL64 also makes it ideal for indoor industrial use in kiosks, digital signage, vending machines, surveillance, factory automation, and others.”

Powered by Intel 12th Generation Core processors

Fan-less design for 15-watt CPU while minimizing noise and dust ingress

4K triple-display support via HDMI with EDID emulation and virtual display

Slim and compact, measuring just 199.7 x 119.7 x 33.9 mm

Comprehensive I/O ports including dual COM, dual LAN with 1x 2.5G and up to five USB ports

Support up to up to 2x M.2 PCIe Gen4x4 SSD

Integrated Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth for easy cordless connections

Provide plenty of mounting solution including wall mount, din rail, VESA and rack mount

Support up to 50°C operational ambient temperature

24/7 reliability — Extensively tested to ensure long-term dependability

“Mini PC PL64 can support WiFi 6E thanks to an optional built-in module that enables smooth streaming of high-resolution videos, fewer dropped connections, and fast wireless performance in dense environments, even when Mini PC PL64 is far from the router. In addition, the module provides Mini PC PL64 with an extra high-speed 160 MHz channel. Dual COM ports support legacy devices like barcode scanners or receipt printers. These ports are compatible with the RS-232, RS-422, and RS-485 standards for wide-ranging versatility.”

Source : ASUS





