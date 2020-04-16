Fanless Intel Celeron N4020 mini PC now available from $180

The previously announced new range of fanless mini PC systems equipped with Gemini Lake processors is now available to purchase from online retailers. The Intel Celeron N4020 mini PC now features the 6W Celeron N4020 2C / 2T up to 2.80GHz processor offering a slight performance increase over the Celeron N4000 2C / 2T up to 2.60GHz.

Preinstalled with Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 Pro operating system the fanless mini PC also features 4GB RAM, together with 64GB of eMMC storage via the M.2 slot, HDMI 2.0, 3 x USB ports a handy SD card slot, Wi-fi, and Gigabit Ethernet.

Specifications of the Intel Celeron N4020 fanless mini PC :

– N4020 mini pc comes with Intel Celeron N4020 Processor (4M Cache, up to 2.80 GHz),preinstalled with Windows 10 pro and support Linux system.

– Installed with LPDDR4 4GB RAM,the N40 mini pc can handle higher memory frequency,run faster and more stable,reduce the heat of memory.

– Button: 1*Power Button

– DC-in: 1*DC in Port

– USB: 3*USB 3.0 Port

– HDMI: 1*HDMI 2.0 Port

– RJ45: 1*RJ45

– VGA: 1* VGA Port

– Headphone microphone: 1* jack

– SD Card: 1* SD card slot(Max.128GB)

– Power LED: 1* power LED

– Bluetooth: BT 4.2

Source : FTech

