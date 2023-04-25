QNAP and Hailo create AI-powered facial recognition surveillance solutions

QNAP and Hailo have this week announced a new partnership to design and build “cutting-edge artificial intelligent powered surveillance camera solutions. The joint solution of QNAP and Hailo centralizes AI computing on a surveillance server, saving significant costs of cloud computing or purchasing a large number of expensive AI cameras. Users can simply add a Hailo-8 M.2 AI acceleration module to a QNAP surveillance server for boosted AI recognition performance – fulfilling highly-efficient, large-scale smart solutions with up to 50% lower running costs.

” This partnership brings cutting-edge AI-powered facial recognition and people counting solutions to surveillance systems with boosted performance using the Hailo-8™ M.2 AI acceleration module. The partnership sees Hailo’s advanced AI acceleration technology integrated with QNAP’s QVR Face, a smart facial recognition solution, and QVR Human people counting solution. The combined solution boosts video recognition performance and capabilities, making it the ideal choice for an economical centralized security and AI surveillance solution in large-scale deployment.”

Facial recognition AI surveillance

“Hailo is excited to partner with QNAP to bring our AI acceleration technology to QNAP’s smart solutions,” stated Gary Huang, General Manager, Hailo Greater China, adding “By leveraging the power of Hailo’s advanced AI processors, QNAP surveillance users can now benefit from an easier and more cost-effective deployment supporting more AI-powered video analytics for surveillance requirements of all sorts.”

“QNAP’s smart solutions are designed to meet the needs of modern applications such as automatic door access management, attendance management, and smart retail services,” said Meiji Chang, General Manager of QNAP, adding “When combined with Hailo’s high-performance AI accelerator, we provide power-efficient, scalable, and affordable AI solutions to a wide range of organizations and environments including offices, factories, retail, residential communities, and more.”

Source : QNAP





