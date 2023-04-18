New QNAP NVR network surveillance servers unveiled

QNAP has introduced its new range of this month in the form of the QVP-85B powered by an Intel Core i5 six-core/12-thread processor and equipped with eight 3.5-inch SATA 6 Gb/s drives together with 32 GB DDR4 provided by 2 x 16 GB modules. The second QNAP NVR unveiled this week is the QVP-63B powered by an Intel Core i3 quad-core/8-thread processor supported by 16GB DDR4 provided in a single 16 GB module and equipped with 6x 2.5-inch/3.5-inch SATA 6 Gb/s drives.

QNAP allows the NVR network surveillance servers to be fitted with up to 64GB DDR4 RAM and they feature 2 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x4 slots, 2 x 2.5GbE RJ45 ports, 2 x PCIe Gen 4 slots; 1 x HDMI output, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps Type-C ports, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps Type-A ports. Offering an economic and high-performance software and hardware integrated video surveillance solution, the QVP-85B and QVP-63B fulfill requirements for secure, reliable and centrally-managed video surveillance storage for small businesses and offices.

“The QVP-85B and QVP-63B provide an easy-to-use UI for convenient surveillance management and is widely compatible with up to 95% of IP cameras on the market,” said Andy Chuang, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “users can also take advantage of flexible licensing plans for expanding video channels and QVR Center for large-scale deployments based on needs.”

QNAP NVR network surveillance servers

“The high-capacity QVP-85B and QVP-63B use QVR Pro surveillance software but also incorporate other surveillance applications. QVP Center can centrally manage and monitor multiple QVR Pro servers and receive event notifications; QVR Guard can automatically takeover recording tasks if a QVR Pro server fails; QVR Face can obtain real-time and automatic facial recognition and analytics; and QVR Smart Search can find event recordings within a specified time and area.”

“The two built-in 2.5GbE ports can be connected to QNAP 2.5GbE switches to bring smoother surveillance streaming experience for the surveillance host server receiving multiple video sources for a long period of time. The HDMI output provides direct surveillance video playback, removing the need for a dedicated workstation. QVR Pro Client software can be installed on Windows and macOS devices or mobile apps to take full control over monitored areas. You can also add storage space to the QVP-85B and QVP-63B by using QXP expansion cards and QNAP expansion units.”

Source : QNAP





