Partaker Intel Core i3-8130U fanless mini PC Win 10 Linux supported $423

Partaker have created a new fanless mini PC equipped with a wealth of connectivity and capable of supporting both the Microsoft Windows 10 and operating system most Linux distributions depending on your preference. Pricing starts from $423 for the Intel Core i3-8130U processor version although a more affordable Intel Celeron 3865u/3867u/3965u processor version is also available with prices starting from $246. Both are barebone systems meaning that you will need to provide your own memory, storage and operating system, enabling you to tailor the system to your exact requirements.

Partaker fanless mini PC features

– This 4 nic mini pc with Intel Core i3-8130U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.40 GHz); supports AES-NI; Intel UHD Graphics 620; It’s pre-installed with p-fsense OS. and also supports windows7/8/10, linux ubuntu and more open-source systems, etc. Support Auto Power On, Wake on LAN, RTC wake and PXE boot (“DEL” key to enter BIOS).

– This firewall appliance mini pc uses Intel i211 chip, supports 6x gigabit ethernet to keep stable and high speed. It has a good compatibility for soft routing, firewall and other network applications.This compact pc has more I/O Interface to meet your more needs: 1xHD-MI, 6xRJ45 LAN, 4xUSB3.0, 1xDC IN, 1xCOM.

– This mini firewall box comes with 2x SODIMM DDR4,Max. 32G RAM, 1x mSata SSD,can be upgraded to 512GB, 1x 2.5 Inch HDD,can be upgraded to 1TB HDD.Large storage can meet the hardware requirements of different network security firewall software and hypervisor applications.

– This network appliance built for hardware firewall and router use. Full Aluminum Alloy shell, Exquisite production craft on outside design with high quality, slim design, it’s only 178x126x55mm, In addition, this mini computer uses fanless passive cooling design and only has a 15W TDP to maintain low power consumption to save energy and 7×24 hours quiet running.

– Firewall Appliance+ Power supply+ Power Cord+ Warranty Card, Weight: 1.5kgs. We offer 7×24 hours customer service, lifetime tech support.

