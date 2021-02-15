Facebook Smartwatch in the works

Facebook is apparently looking to release a new smartwatch, the device is apparently rumored to launch next year.

The news comes in a report from The Information who has revealed that this is part of Mark Zuckerberg plans to control the next generation computing platforms.

The device would let you read and send messages on Facebook and also offer range of health and fitness features just like the Apple Watch.

Facebook doesn’t have the best track record with hardware, they tend to develop hardware than nobody ends up buying. lthough they do have their Oculus VR headset.

It will be interesting to see if they can make their smartwatch popular, they will have to go up against the likes of Apple, who are the top smartwatch maker.

Source The Information

