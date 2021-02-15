Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg apparently want’s to ‘Inflict Pain’ on Apple

Apple and Facebook are both massive technology companies, the difference between the two companies is massive, one is a company who produces great products and it loved by millions of fans, the other is a social network that tracks your every move and has been involved in scandals like Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook is less than pleased with the changes that Apple is making to its iPhone privacy with their iOS 14.5 software update. The update will give people the choice on whether or not to allow apps like Facebook and others to track you.

One of the first things I will be doing when this update is released is stopping Facebook from tracking me and everything I do on my iOS devices.

Facebook has tried to portray that Apple are making these privacy changes to make money, this is not the case, the privacy changes are being made to protect its users from companies who track them without their knowledge. After the update is release we will have the choice of being tracked or not.

This is going to cost Facebook billions in lost advertising revenue as it makes it money from tracking people. Mark Zuckerg is less than happy about what Apple is doing and also not happy about some recent comments by Apple CEO Tim Cook

He has apparently told his team in private that ‘We need to inflict pain’ on Apple, this is interesting as the two companies may be about to go head to head. I know which one I would put my money on if I had to bet on the two.

It will be interesting to see what happens, there have been rumors that Facebook may be preparing a lawsuit against Apple, whether or not this will materialize remains to be seen.

Source WSJ

