Extreme Sports Apple Watch 8 coming this year

We previously heard that the new Apple Watch would be launching in September along with watchOS 9 and now we have some details on a new Extreme Sports Apple Watch 8.

This new Extreme Sports Apple Watch 8 is apparently designed to be more rugged than the standard version of the Apple Watch.

The device will apparently feature a new metal casing that can take more knocks and bumps and it will also come with some much more scratch and break-proof glass. The display on this device will also apparently be larger than the standard Apple Watch.

The news comes in a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who has revealed some details about this rugged version of the Apple Watch.

The extreme sports watch will use a strong metal material rather than aluminum, have a more shatter-resistant screen, and include a larger battery compared with standard Apple Watches — letting athletes track workouts for longer periods of time, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the watch details haven’t been announced.

This certainly sounds like a good idea as the standard Apple Watch is not really designed for extreme sports or the outdoors as the display and the casing can easily be damaged.

We suspect that Apple will be charging a premium for this new Extreme Sports Apple Watch over the standard model. The device should launch sometime in September along with the iPhone 14.

