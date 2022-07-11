Extreme Sports Apple Watch Pro to cost $1,000

Last week we heard that Apple would be releasing an Extreme Sports Apple Watch Pro, now we have more details on the device.

The latest news once again comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On newsletter, this week he has revealed some details about how much this new Apple Watch will cost.

The new Apple Watch pro is apparently designed to be much more rugged than the current Apple Watch, it is designed for use in extreme sports.

This should mean that it will be more water-resistant and also take less damage from knocks and bumps, it should also come with some more scratch and damage-resistant glass.

According to Mark Gurman, this new Apple Watch will apparently retail for close to $1,000 at $999, more details are below.

Given that the new high-end Apple Watch will pack in a slightly larger display, new sensors and higher-end materials, I wouldn’t be surprised if it starts closer to $900 to $999, the starting price of an iPhone 13 Pro. We’re only a couple months away from finding out exactly where Apple lands.

Apple is expected to launch their Apple Watch Pro along with the Apple Watch Series 8 in September, these should also launch at the same time as the new iPhone 14 range.

