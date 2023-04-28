Oracle Air Aluminium M.2 external SSD enclosure from Cooler Master

Cooler Master has launched a new SSD case design this week for NVMe M.2 drives in the form of the aluminum Oracle Air enclosure. The external SSD enclosure has been designed to provide users with a portable storage solution which has been tailored for gamers and digital nomads says Cooler Master. The Oracle Air is now available to purchase priced at €60 and features data transfer speeds of up to 1000 Mb per second. The unique dual layer design allows for effective heat distribution and rapid cooling of your SSD when in use.

External SSD enclosure

“Offering sturdy protection for creative assets during transit, Oracle Air also ensures swift data transmission to make the most of every moment in a busy lifestyle. Designed for effortless integration, users can easily switch between multiple SSDs or expand storage capacity without dealing with screws or tools. With built-in MOLLE compatibility, Oracle Air can be smoothly attached to backpacks and other carrying options, ensuring one’s progress stays close at hand while exploring the world.”

“As a versatile solution catering to both creative professionals and gamers alike, Oracle Air adeptly tackles the ongoing issue of limited storage space for laptop, mobile, and console users. With its easily upgradeable and future-proof design, Oracle Air grants gamers access to a constantly growing gaming library without breaking the bank on new devices or expensive cloud subscription services.”

Features of the Cooler Master Oracle Air SSD enclosure

Unrivaled Speed On-The-Go – Oracle Air seamlessly transfers data at impressive speeds of up to 1000 Mbps, utilizing the advanced NVMe interface paired with USB 3.2 technology. This makes it perfect for gaming, editing, or creating while on the move.

Superior Dual-Layer Cooling – Oracle Air’s inner core boasts a sizeable heatsink, ensuring highly effective heat distribution and rapid cooling, even under extended use. A sleek, protective outer layer provides maximum ventilation while maintaining Oracle Air’s cool exterior to the touch.

The aluminium alloy case, complete with built-in thermal pads, effectively reduces operating temperatures, enabling the SSD to maintain impressive transfer speeds and extend its longevity.

Seamless Installation – One can effortlessly transform their NVMe M.2 SSD into a portable storage drive with just four simple steps, thanks to Oracle Air’s user-centric design that eliminates the need for screws or tools during the installation process.

Smooth Upgrades, Future-Ready – Oracle Air is designed to house NVMe M.2 SSD drives of various sizes, meeting a wide range of needs. Users can enjoy reliable, easily upgradable storage solutions or effortlessly switch between multiple SSDs for rapid access to their data.

Snap and Go, MOLLE-Compatible – Bring one’s creative workspace along on every adventure. Oracle Air’s integrated MOLLE compatibility allows for seamless attachment to backpacks and other carrying options, providing secure, instant access to a vast array of games and files.

Broad Platform and Device Compatibility – Oracle Air’s immediate, out-of-the-box support for PlayStation, Windows, Mac OS, Linux, Android, and iOS guarantees seamless integration for both work and play, no matter one’s preferred device.

“Featuring a substantial heatsink and an outer protective shield, Oracle Air’s structure facilitates swift heat dissipation, maintaining stable performance even under extended use. Delivering data transfer speeds of up to 1000 Mbps, Oracle Air eradicates lag and performance drops, empowering users to concentrate on securing their next high score”

Source : ccooler Master





