Corsair MP600 Mini & MP600 Core XT M.2 NVMe SSD drives

Corsair has this week introduced new SSD drives to its range in the form of two new PCIe Gen 4 M.2 Solid State Drives taking the form of the Corsair MP600 Mini offering an ultracompact form factor together with the larger MP600 Core XT SSD. Both SSD drives are backwards compatible with PCIe Gen 3 and are supported by the free CORSAIR SSD Toolbox software and are backed by a five-year warranty says Corsair in its press release. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Corsair, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Corsair MP600 Mini SSD

The MP600 MINI brings CORSAIR M.2 SSD performance to its smallest ever size, with the M.2 2230 form factor measuring just 22 mm x 30 mm. The MP600 MINI is compatible with popular handheld gaming systems, such as the Valve Steam Deck, as well as thin and light machines where space is at a premium, such as the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and 9. With an impressive 1 TB of capacity and PCIe Gen 4 performance of up to 4,800 MB/sec read and 4,800 MB/sec write, the MP600 MINI is an ideal performance and storage upgrade for data hungry small-form-factor devices, whether it’s to store a growing game collection, or essential files.”

Corsair MP600 Core XT

“The MP600 CORE XT employs high-density 3D QLC NAND Flash to offer strong performance at a great price. Available in 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB capacities, the MP600 CORE XT offers plenty of options for easily expanding the storage in compatible motherboards, notebooks, and laptops with its industry standard M.2 2280 form factor. PCIe Gen 4 x4 support means you’ll enjoy sustained throughput of up to 5,000 MB/sec reads and 4,400 MB/sec writes, which is up to 10x faster than you’ll see from a SATA SSD.”

Source : Corsair : Corsair XT





