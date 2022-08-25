Samsung 990 Pro high performance SSD unveiled

Samsung has announced that it is launching a new high-performance SSD, the Samsung 990 Pro, the device is designed for gaming and also for creative applications.

The new Samsung 990 Pro comes with rear speeds of up to 7,450 megabytes per second and write speeds of up to 6,900 megabytes per second.

Featuring Samsung’s latest V-NAND and a new proprietary controller, the 990 PRO series offers nearly the highest speed currently available from the PCIe 4.0 interface[1]. The SSD delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,450 megabytes per second (MB/s) and 6,900 MB/s, respectively. Its random read and write speeds come in at up to 1,400K and 1,550K IOPS[2], respectively. With up to a 55% improvement in random performance over the 980 PRO, the 990 PRO is particularly well-suited for heavy gaming as well as creative and productivity tasks.

High-performance NVMe SSDs are also critical in reaping the full benefits of the latest game console and gaming technologies. Powered by NVMe, the 990 PRO brings faster loading times to PCs and consoles for a better gaming experience. When tested with Forspoken[3], Luminous Productions’ forthcoming action role-playing game supporting the latest game-loading technology, the map loading time was about one second, compared to four seconds for a SATA SSD and 28 seconds for a hard disk drive (HDD).

You can find out more information about the new Samsung 990 Pro high-performance SSDs over at Samsung at the link below, pricing will start at $179.

Source Samsung

