1TB SDXC UHS-II memory cards – high bit-rate files with high write speeds

Photographers and videographers looking for high capacity SDXC memory cards might be interested in a new range unveiled by Angelbird Technologies in the form of the new AV PRO SD MK2 V60 in 512 GB, 1 TB and AV PRO SD MK2 V90 in 512 GB SD cards.

“While SD cards possess the ability to capture 4K+ RAW photo and video content, the decision to record at high-resolution settings often comes with a trade-off due to capacity limits. Angelbird releases their largest capacity SDXC UHS-II cards available in up to 1 TB. The AV PRO SD MK2 V60 and V90 cards are fully capable of capturing high bit-rate files with high write speeds sustained throughout the capacity of the card.”

The new AV PRO SD MK2 V60 SDXC UHS-II memory cards are available in 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB capacities

“Support the latest DSLR and mirrorless camera technology with the advanced AV PRO SD MK2 V60 memory card. Capture full frame 4K+ resolution video, time-lapse as well as sequential burst photography in RAW or JPEG formats with fast sustained write performance of 140 MB/s.

The AV PRO SD MK2 V60 512 GB excels at capturing extended time-lapse sequences. Built to perform at extreme temperatures ranging from -25° C to 85° C (-13°F to 185°F). The rock-solid build quality of this card makes it ideal for documentary work and for travel through extreme environments such as deserts, high elevations, or arctic conditions.”

1TB SDXC memory cards

– Stable Stream Sustained Speed Performance – Ensures uninterrupted read/write performance for the entire capacity of the card.

– Integrated Write-Protect Switch – Prevents accidental file deletion and card formatting.

– Adaptive Power Management – A low power draw and bus-powered components place minimal drain on battery life for improved run time.

– Rock-Solid Build Quality – Protects against moisture, x-ray/magnets, shock, dust, and extreme operating temperatures of -25° C to 85° C

(-13° F to 185°F).

– Sticker-Free – A smooth sticker-free card surface with etched serial number to prevent potential jams or card mix-ups.

– Fast Data Offloading – Jump into post-production work quickly or off-load to manage card capacity when combined with the Angelbird SD Dual Card Reader that supports 10 Gb/s data transfers.

Source : Angelbird

