Exoprimal gameplay reveals swarms of dinosaurs

Capcom has released a new Exoprimal gameplay trailer teasing what you can expect from the upcoming team-based action game. Each player wears an exosuit that provides different roles and skills and benefits, allowing cooperative gameplay against overwhelming dinosaur swarms. The online only game offers a variety of different modes for teammates to enjoy.

“The year is 2040… Sudden dinosaur outbreaks have engulfed the globe in a crisis that threatens humanity’s very existence.​​ Yet all hope is not lost. The corporation Aibius has developed a hyper-advanced AI called Leviathan that can predict the location of future outbreaks.

This technology, along with Aibius’s revolutionary powered suits, or exosuits, gives humanity a fighting chance to stem the tide of the saurian swarms. Exosuit pilots, otherwise known as exofighters, are in high demand. Take the exofighter aptitude test and join the ranks of Aibius’s heroic pilots in their fight to stave off the extinction of the human race.”

Exoprimal gameplay

“Developed by Aibius Corp., Leviathan is a next-gen AI that guides players throughout Exoprimal via voice navigation and augmented reality displays. Leviathan appears before players as a massive, human-like figure or as a surveillance drone called a Watcher.”

Unfortunately no release date has been confirmed by Capcom at the current moment but assumed more details are made available we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Capcom

